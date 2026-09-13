USC rushing attack powers 49-30 win over Louisiana

LOS ANGELES – USC didn’t need to be perfect through its first three games. They just needed a zero in the loss column.

The Trojans accomplished exactly that.

No. 14 USC closed out its nonconference schedule with a 49-30 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, improving to 3-0 for the second consecutive season behind a dominant rushing attack.

In the first-ever matchup between the two programs, the Trojans pounded out 225 rushing yards, averaging 5.6 yards per attempt while breaking off eight runs of at least 10 yards. Lincoln Riley has been nearly unbeatable when the ground game gets rolling, improving to 45-3 all time when his team rushes for more than 200 yards.

Sophomore running back King Miller served as the engine in the backfield, rushing for 128 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.

USC running back King Miller (8) completes the catch during an NCAA Football game against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on September 12th, 2026 at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. John Panganiban-The Sporting Tribune USC running back King Miller (8) completes the catch during an NCAA Football game against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on September 12th, 2026 at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

“I thought we blocked better on the perimeter,” Riley said. “Once our backs found their footing, I thought they meshed well with the o-line and the tight ends and made some big plays.”

The ground game complemented another strong performance from senior quarterback Jayden Maiava.

The reigning Big Ten Player of the Week completed 19 of 29 passes for 261 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in the 19-point victory, leading a USC offense that finished the game with nearly 500 total yards.

“Shoutout to the guys up front,” Maiava said. “I think we have to stay present in the moment and trust our coaching.”

1st career touchdown for freshman tight end Mark Bowman. Five-star recruit from Mater Dei. pic.twitter.com/yd8T62MlnY — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 13, 2026

The night didn’t start smoothly for the 22-year-old senior.

On a picture-perfect night in Southern California, the USC quarterback was intercepted by Avery Demery on the opening drive, setting up a Louisiana field goal and giving the Ragin’ Cajuns a 3-0 lead. It marked the first time USC had trailed all season.

The deficit didn’t last long.

Maiava and the offense answered with three consecutive touchdown drives, showcasing Riley’s explosive offense and putting USC up 21-10.

The biggest beneficiary was five-star recruit tight end Mark Bowman, who hauled in his first two collegiate touchdowns in the first half. The 6-foot-5 pass catcher from Mater Dei High School finished with six catches for 83 yards.

“He made some plays for us and got us going offensively,” Riley said. “He’s dangerous when he gets the ball in the open field.”

Bowman’s two-touchdown performance might not have even been the most impressive part of his night.

On a 35-yard catch-and-run, Bowman displayed his athleticism by hurdling two Louisiana defenders, turning a routine reception into one of the game’s most memorable plays.

“I don’t typically hurdle, but it’s something I want to keep adding to my game and improving at,” Bowman said. “Jayden delivered a great ball.”

@uscfb's Mark Bowman just hurdled TWO defenders pic.twitter.com/Ab8RlC79g6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 13, 2026

While Bowman emerged as a major factor in the passing game, Trent Mosley continued to show why he has quickly become one of USC’s most dangerous young playmakers.

The freshman wide receiver entered the game with 222 yards and three touchdowns through his first two games and continued to impact the game through the air and on special teams.

Following a dropped interception by cornerback Jontez Williams that would have been a walk-in pick-six, Mosley fielded the ensuing punt and took it 86 yards to the end zone, breaking four tackles before springing free and sending the USC faithful into a frenzy. The return extended USC’s lead to 28-10 in the late stages of the first half.

“I trust my guys blocking,” Mosley said. “I just looked for open seams and took it.”

Mosley and Maiava have quickly developed into a dynamic quarterback-receiver tandem, one that could give Big Ten defenses fits in the coming weeks.

“He’s an easy guy to connect with,” Mosley said. “He’s super unselfish and made us feel comfortable in this offense.”

USC wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates on the way to a touchdown during an NCAA Football game against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on September 12th, 2026 at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. John Panganiban-The Sporting Tribune USC wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates on the way to a touchdown during an NCAA Football game against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns on September 12th, 2026 at The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

While the offense generated consistent success throughout the game, the defense began to show some cracks.

It was a tale of two halves for defensive coordinator Gary Patterson’s group, particularly against the run.

In the first two quarters, USC surrendered 47 rushing yards on 15 carries (3.1 yards per rush) and slowed down a Louisiana running game that rushed for 243 yards in its 38-7 win over Lamar in the season opener.

The second half produced a different outcome for the Trojans’ defense. USC allowed 99 rushing yards on 15 carries, an average of 6.6 yards per rush, while surrendering three touchdown drives in the final 20 minutes.

One consistent bright spot on the defensive side came from another freshman making an impact: defensive end Luke Wafle, who recorded seven tackles, including one tackle for loss.

“Luke has definitely been a great player, super humble, super open-minded,” defensive tackle Jide Abasiri said. “You have a good like that with those traits, it’s only steadily rising.”

The Trojans’ eight penalties for 88 yards gives Riley and his staff plenty to clean up before next Saturday's road matchup against Rutgers.

“The penalties are going to be the most alarming thing for us tonight,” Riley said. “We had some at some really inopportune times.”

One thing remains clear: USC will have to be sharp on both sides of the ball with Big Ten action around the corner.

“Do your job,” Abasiri said. “Trust the person next to you.”