ESPN Predicts the Record of All 18 Big Ten Teams Ahead of Week 3

18. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Team Profile

Head Coach: Greg Schiano (17th Season)

Greg Schiano (17th Season) Offensive Coordinator: Kirk Ciarrocca

Kirk Ciarrocca Defensive Coordinator: Travis Johansen

Travis Johansen 2026 Record: 0-2 (0-0)

0-2 (0-0) Stadium: SHI Stadium

SHI Stadium Location: Piscataway, NJ

ESPN FPI Predictions

Projected W-L: 2.1-9.9

Rutgers has two All-Americans on offense, but if Greg Schiano does not get the defense turned around it may not matter much.

The Scarlet Knights have a big game early with Boston College and get USC and Indiana at home. However, the back end of the schedule has four of the last seven on the road.