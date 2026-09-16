Ranking the Top 20 College Football Coaches On the Hot Seat Going Into Week 3

8. Jeff Lebby - Mississippi State Bulldogs
Jeff Lebby Coaching Profile
- Career Record: 9-18
- Record at Mississippi State: 9-18
- Season at Mississippi State: 2nd
- 2026 Record: 2-0
The Mississippi State Bulldogs are on the right path, but Jeff Lebby needs to turn a corner this season, or things could get dicey for him in Starkville. After a 2-10 Year 1, the Bulldogs were 5-7 last season (5-8 after a bowl-game loss). Things looked a lot better, and Mississippi State was quite competitive in several close losses, but the numbers don’t lie. Jeff Lebby is just 1-15 in SEC play. Reaching a bowl game would be a great step, and getting a nice season from emerging star Kamario Taylor at quarterback would show a bright future. However, if things go sideways this season and SEC wins can still be counted with a couple of fingers, Lebby might not get Year 4.