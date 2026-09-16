Ranking the Top 40 College Football Running Backs Right Now

10. Ahmad Hardy - Missouri Tigers

Ahmad Hardy 2025 Stats Profile

Rushing Yards - 1,649

Yards Per Carry - 6.4

Touchdowns - 16

If Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy was completely healthy and there were no questions about his availability for the coming season, he would be somewhere inside the top five of this list. Hardy was awesome for the Tigers last year with 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per rush. He stepped up from Louisiana-Monroe and had no problem running all over SEC defenses as one of the more elusive runners in the country. A gunshot wound during the offseason has left his status murky, but he’s with the team and expected at least to start the season as a part of the rotation. If he can return to form, Hardy is one of the best in the country.