Ranking The Top 15 College Quarterbacks Right Now: Going Into Week 4

1) Arch Manning

Arch Manning College Football Profile

Height: 6’4”

6’4” Weight: 219 lbs.

219 lbs. Age (on CFB Week 1): 22

22 School: Texas

Texas Class: Senior

Senior Hometown: New Orleans, LA

Manning’s last name creates noise, but his physical toolbox creates intrigue.

No player in college football has more hype and lofty expectations to live up to than the 22-year-old from New Orleans, Louisiana.

He has NFL size, legitimate arm strength and great mobility to punish defenses when structure breaks down. The next step is consistency. Manning needs to play faster mentally, eliminate empty possessions and become more decisive when defenses muddy the picture after the snap.

The ceiling remains enormous, but this season becomes less about the Manning name and more about proving the quarterback underneath it belongs among college football’s elite.

Arch Manning 2025 Stats