Phil Steele Predicts Big Ten Order of Finish 1-18 Ahead of Week 4

Ohio State Buckeyes Team Profile
- AP Top 25 Ranking: 7
- 2026 Record: 2-1
- Head Coach: Ryan Day (8th Season)
- Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith
- Defensive Coordinator: Matt Patricia
- 2025 Record: 12-2 (9-0)
- 2025 Finish: Lost in College Football Playoff Quarterfinal
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Stadium: Ohio Stadium
The standard remains ridiculous in Columbus. Julian Sayin returns after completing 77 percent of his passes, while Jeremiah Smith gives Ohio State college football’s premier matchup problem on the perimeter. The Buckeyes must replace significant defensive talent, but Ryan Day has recruited well enough that rebuilding usually means introducing the next collection of NFL prospects. Steele putting Ohio State atop the conference is hardly adventurous. The roster says national championship contender; anything less will be treated accordingly.
Based on preseason schedules.