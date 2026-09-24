USA TODAY Ranks the Top 10 College Football Coaches On the Hot Seat Ahead of Week 4

You Tell Us! Which Coaches Do Not Survive 2026?

Bring the Heat to the Hot Seat Debate: Who Gets Fired First?

USA TODAY has identified the 10 hottest coaching seats for 2026, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

THE BIGGEST BUYOUT: Is Florida State actually crazy enough to pull the trigger on Mike Norvell 's $51 million buyout if the Seminoles stumble again?

THE NFL EXPERIMENT: Can Bill Belichick turn things around at North Carolina, or was taking a college gig a massive mistake?

THE PLAYOFF REQUIREMENT: Does Lincoln Riley have to make the 12-team playoff to guarantee he stays in L.A. for 2027?

Drop your hot takes and coaching predictions in the comments!