Matchup To Watch: Indiana’s Box Defenders vs. Northwestern’s Rushing Attack

The reigning National Champion Indiana Hoosiers continue their title defense this Friday against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Hoosiers have been incredibly impressive thus far during the 2026 season in all three phases of football, but today we’re going to take a particular look at their run defense. Now, don’t get it twisted, the Hoosiers’ run defense has been stellar. They’ve allowed the 3rd fewest yards per game in the Big Ten thus far and boast elite talent at every single one of the box defender spots.

However, there is an area where the Hoosiers should look to improve upon: Stuff Rate. Stuff Rate is a metric that measures how often a defense stops opposing rushing attempts at or behind the line of scrimmage. Indiana ranks in the 13th percentile in Stuff Rate across the country (per gameonpaper.com). Put simply, these means that 87% of the country has a better Stuff Rate than Indiana does as things stand right now.

This cannot continue. It’s worked out fine so far because of the quality of opponents, the true skill that Indiana still has on the field to simply stop opposing offenses regardless, and there have been injuries in the secondary that could have negatively impacted run defense as well. However, Big Ten play opens up this Friday against Northwestern, and Indiana’s lack of ability to stop opposing rushing attempts in the backfield could quickly get exposed in a big way.

Northwestern ranks 6th in the Big Ten in rushing yards per game with 203 yards per game thus far this season. They certainly pose a threat against Indiana’s defense and a level of respect needs to be shown to the Wildcats. They’re led by a trio of backs who have all put up strong numbers thus far and will no doubt be looking to play spoiler on Friday.

If Northwestern wins, they will likely have done it through the running game. Right now, holes are more open than usual and the Indiana defense is allowing positive yardage from opposing rushing attempts. The Hoosiers need to improve on stopping runs behind the line of scrimmage (the aforementioned Stuff Rate) now before stronger opponents punish them with big gains.

Now look, the sky is not falling, Indiana is supremely talented, and they will very, very likely win this game on Friday. They will also likely be favored in most (if not all) of their remaining games this season. This defense is elite, but as I’m sure Cignetti and Haines would say, there is always something to improve upon. For the Indiana defense this year, that improvement lies in stopping runs behind the line of scrimmage. Be on the lookout this Friday to see if the IU defense can take a step forward in this regard.

As always, thanks for reading! Stay locked in with Hoosier Huddle for all things Indiana football – and Indiana sports in general – all season long. Go Hoosiers!