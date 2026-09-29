Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NCAAF · 10 minutes ago

Jackson Arnold rewarded for best performance of young UNLV career

Derek Hegna, author

Derek Hegna

Host · Writer

The first few weeks of Jackson Arnold as the quarterback of the UNLV Rebels has been tempestuous, to say the least.

Through three games and a 1-2 record, neither Arnold nor UNLV had the start they envisioned. Still, the Mountain West is still very much up for grabs, but the Rebels needed to turn thing around quickly to make good on expectations, and that meant Arnold needing to up his game a couple notches.

Against Akron, Arnold had the breakout game he was waiting for, and he was acknowledged accordingly for his efforts.

On Tuesday, Arnold was announced as an honorable mention for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award’s National Player of the Week.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award recognizes the best offensive players in the country that fall in at least one of two categories: they must have played for and graduated from a Texas high school, or currently play for a Division One program based in the state.

Arnold, a Denton, Texas native, played his high school football at Guyer High School in his hometown, winning several awards before signing with Oklahoma as a five-star prospect.

It has been a winding road ever since, but Arnold seemed to find a foothold on Saturday against Akron.

Arnold was one of the catalysts of a 38-10 rout of the Zips, throwing for 290 yards and scoring three touchdowns and no turnovers. Two touchdowns went to Jai’Den Thomas, while the other was a 59-yard strike to Taz Reddicks that allowed UNLV to start pulling away.

It was a performance that both Arnold and UNLV needed to have, especially with the most challenging opponent of their non-conference schedule coming up next.

On Saturday, Arnold and the Rebels return to the friendly confines of Allegiant Stadium for the first time in a month to face the California Golden Bears, lead by quarterback and 2028 first-round prospect Jaron Keawe-Sagapolutele.

If the Rebels want to pull off the upset, they will need Arnold to deal once again, so the quarterback will need to prepare for the biggest test of his UNLV career yet.

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Oct 1 8:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Pittsburgh Steelers logo

PIT

-2.5

-144

O 38.5

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

+2.5

+122

U 38.5

Oct 4 9:30 AM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Indianapolis Colts logo

IND

-3.5

-198

O 47.5

Washington Commanders logo

WAS

+3.5

+166

U 47.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

CFB Transfer Portal Player Rankings
CFB 2026 Preview: QB Rankings
Big Ten Football
SEC Football
Transfer Portal: Top 50 Quarterbacks to Know
Group of Five Football
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 5 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 5 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
NFL · 4 days ago
NFL Team Insights: Saints Rise, Rams Still Top Contenders
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
NFL · 1 week ago
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
NFL · 1 week ago
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
NFL · 2 weeks ago
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense