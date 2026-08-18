Biadasz injured as Herbert, Hampton shine in Chargers-49ers joint practice

El SEGUNDO, Calif. — It only took seven reps for a key Chargers offensive lineman to go down. Center Tyler Biadasz had his head down as he was carted into the facility.

On the seventh play of Tuesday morning’s joint practice, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw a pass downfield to receiver Quentin Johnston, who made a heck of a grab while also being interfered with by 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

While everyone was celebrating downfield, the training staff rushed to Biadasz, who was on the ground in pain and favoring his left leg. During the play to Johnston, left guard Kayode Awosika blocked 49ers defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez into Biadasz’s leg.

The Chargers center was helped up by two trainers and onto the cart. As he sat on it, Biadasz hit the cart three times in frustration. Herbert and multiple players came over to offer their support.

“Obviously praying for the best,” Herbert said after practice.

The Chargers now await the results to determine what Biadasz’s future holds this season.

Unlike in years past, they appear prepared for a situation like this. The Chargers drafted center Jake Slaughter in the third round of the draft. They had him competing at left guard during training camp, but his natural position is center, where he excelled in college at Florida.

“That hurt me,” Slaughter said of Biadasz’s injury. “He’s been nothing but a wonderful mentor. He’s been such a good leader in the room, helping me out, helping me see the big picture better. We’re just hoping and praying he’s in a good spot and it’s nothing too serious.”

After Biadasz went down, Slaughter stepped in at center and believed there was a mix of good and bad. He was thrust into the first-team offense after taking most of his reps with the second team because Biadasz had been the starter.

Aug 18, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during joint practice at The Bolt. Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Aug 18, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during joint practice at The Bolt.

His opportunity to become the starting center could be coming sooner than expected because of the injury.

“I’d just take it as a blessing that I can help the team in any way I can,” Slaughter said.

During a two-minute offensive drill, Slaughter was beaten cleanly by 49ers defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, who was a wrecking ball all practice long regardless of who lined up against him.

Slaughter did have two good reps in the run game, so there is something to build on.

“I thought he did great, to be able to step in as quickly as he did,” Herbert said of Slaughter. “He’s got a great feel for the offense, moves quickly. He’s a great pass protector. Obviously a tough situation, but I thought he did a great job today.”

The Chargers have been here before, awaiting news on an injured key player. This time, though, they have a backup plan. In the past, they have been more reactive than proactive.

Slaughter was one of the best centers in college football and was highly regarded coming out of Florida. Offensive line coach Butch Barry and assistant coach Nick Hardwick will need to get him ready to play.

Tuesday’s joint practice showed there is still work to be done.

“Any time you get to go out there and go mix it up and go compete, it’s what you live for as a ballplayer,” Slaughter said.

Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden (2) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) working together to tackle 49ers tight end Luke Farrell (89) during a joint Chargers and 49ers training camp at The Bolt on Saturday, August 18th in El Segundo, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Elijah Molden (2) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (6) working together to tackle 49ers tight end Luke Farrell (89) during a joint Chargers and 49ers training camp at The Bolt on Saturday, August 18th in El Segundo, CA.

Herbert, Hampton take it to 49ers defense

Herbert looked impressive and comfortable in Mike McDaniel’s system. McDaniel said Monday afternoon that he was excited to see his quarterback perform in a live situation.

During a red-zone drill, Herbert rolled to his left on the second play before throwing back to his right as his body drifted in the opposite direction. He found receiver Ladd McConkey sandwiched between two 49ers defenders, and McConkey leaped up for the touchdown grab.

It was a dangerous throw into a tight window, but Herbert’s arm allowed him to fit it in.

"For him to go up and get that, that's obviously not the way you want to draw something up," Herbert said. "But for him to go make a play like that, it gives me more confidence in him.”

Later in the drill, Herbert stayed patient in the pocket while McConkey faked inside before breaking outside and twisting around 49ers cornerback Jack Jones. When Jones saw the pass coming, he grabbed McConkey, who still made the catch, drew the penalty and spun the ball after the touchdown was called.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) making a leaping catch during a joint Chargers and 49ers training camp at The Bolt on Saturday, August 18th in El Segundo, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) making a leaping catch during a joint Chargers and 49ers training camp at The Bolt on Saturday, August 18th in El Segundo, CA.

Herbert also connected on two 50-yard touchdown passes to rookie Brenen Thompson, who continues to impress during training camp. He added a touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku, who was wide open on the right side and ran about 50 yards untouched after the catch.

It wasn’t all sunshine for the Chargers offense, which struggled during the two-minute period. Herbert admitted it was good for the offense to see different looks from another defense.

"You see live reps and that's really important for us as an offense," Herbert said. “We go up against our defense so much and there's only a level of speed you can go when you're not tackling or not thudding up. It's great to see another defense, it's more reps for us to be able to see different defenses and different coverage. It was great for the offensive line, the receivers and everyone else as well."

The Chargers also struggled to contain Odighizuwa, who had at least two or three sacks on the day. There is still plenty of work to be done.

The real winner of the day, though, was running back Omarion Hampton, who looks ready for live football.

During an 11-on-11 period, Hampton took a handoff up the middle and trucked 49ers safety Ji'Ayir Brown.

Later, he took a handoff to his left and did the same thing to 49ers linebacker Jaden Duggar, drawing excitement from his teammates and the crowd.

Later in practice, Hampton ran to his left and was angling out of bounds when Brown pushed him out, which led to Hampton exchanging some trash talk with Brown and the 49ers sideline.

"He's incredibly tough,” Herbert said. “He leads by example and doesn't say much, but what he does on the field is so loud. Guys respect him and it's so cool to hand him the ball and see what he's able to do. He's an incredible athlete, incredible competitor and I'm glad he's on my side of the ball."

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh also announced that both the starting offense and starting defense will play the first series before calling it a day.