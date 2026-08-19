Steelers’ 53-Man, Roster Prediction: Mike McCarthy’s Dallas History Leaves Clues

Steelers 53-man Roster: Quarterbacks

Mike McCarthy’s Five-Year Roster Blueprint

Mike McCarthy’s five-year run in Dallas provides a useful roster-building blueprint as Pittsburgh approaches the cut to 53. It doesn’t guarantee the Steelers will follow the same numbers position by position, but it does offer a window into how McCarthy has historically allocated roster spots and where Pittsburgh could make some difficult decisions.

How Many Quarterbacks?

The debate in Pittsburgh is whether the Steelers decide to keep four quarterbacks. History suggests McCarthy barely likes keeping three.

It took Dallas acquiring Trey Lance via trade in 2023 to push the Cowboys toward carrying a third quarterback.

The two guarantees are Aaron Rodgers and Drew Allar. The bubble quarterbacks are Mason Rudolph and Will Howard. Outside of Rodgers, Rudolph is the only quarterback on the roster who has thrown an NFL pass and won a game as a starter.

Howard appears to be the odd man out at this point. Allar was drafted by McCarthy in the third round. Why these seemingly obvious roster dynamics remain unclear to much of Steelers Nation is difficult to understand.

Cowboys Quarterbacks

2020: 2

2 2021: 2

2 2022: 2

2 2023: 3

3 2024: 3

3 Five-Year Average: 2.4

Steelers Prediction - 3 QBs