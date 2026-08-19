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NFL · 19 minutes ago

Steelers’ 53-Man, Roster Prediction: Mike McCarthy’s Dallas History Leaves Clues

Bo Marchionte, author

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Final
Yankees -108, U 8.5
New York Yankees logo

NYY

3

Baltimore Orioles logo

BAL

1

Final
Phillies -210, O 8.5
Miami Marlins logo

MIA

4

Philadelphia Phillies logo

PHI

6

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