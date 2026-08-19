Steelers’ 53-Man, Roster Prediction: Mike McCarthy’s Dallas History Leaves Clues

How Many Offensive Linemen?
This is the first position with some legitimate wiggle room.
We’ve seen McCarthy’s rosters go as low as eight offensive linemen and as high as 10. Pittsburgh has enough depth up front that it can manipulate the final number depending on whether the coaching staff wants to protect another player at a different position.
Ryan McCollum could become the 10th if Pittsburgh opts to go heavy up front. We all know you can never have enough capable offensive linemen, and Pittsburgh is counting on several young players developing while adjusting to new positions and responsibilities.
Troy Fautanu will man the left side after primarily working as the team’s right tackle. Dylan Cook shifts to the right side, with 2026 first-round pick Max Iheanachor being groomed to eventually inherit the job when the time is right.
Broderick Jones led all Steelers players against Green Bay with 49 snaps, accounting for 72% of Pittsburgh’s offensive plays. With free agency looming for Jones in 2027, that workload may have served another purpose: giving the rest of the NFL an extended look at Pittsburgh’s former first-round pick in 2023.
Cowboys Offensive Line
- 2020: 9
- 2021: 9
- 2022: 8
- 2023: 8
- 2024: 10
- Five-Year Average: 8.8
Steelers Prediction - 9 OL
- Troy Fautanu
- Mason McCormick
- Zach Frazier
- Spencer Anderson
- Dylan Cook
- Max Iheanachor
- Broderick Jones
- Brock Hoffman
- Gennings Dunker