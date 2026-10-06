CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 First Round: Picks 1-32

Dylan Stewart NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 245 lbs
- Age (on CFB Week 1): 20
- Position: EDGE
- School: South Carolina
- Class: Junior
- Hometown: Washington, DC
- Jersey Number: 6
"One of the most explosive pass rushers in the country over the past two seasons, Stewart's production doesn't fully capture his impact. With a long, wiry frame and excellent length, he covers ground quickly, flashing elite speed, bend, and occasional power that make him difficult to contain off the edge." - CBS Sports
New Orleans is viewed as a team that is still a couple of seasons away from truly having playoff aspirations. Adding Dylan Stewart to come off the EDGE for this defense could accelerate that process.
Dylan Stewart Mock Drafts
- ESPN 2.0 (Reid): No. 6 to Tennessee Titans
- CBS Sports: No. 6 to Las Vegas Raiders
- Todd McShay (Ringer): No. 10 to Washington Commanders
- Sports Illustrated 9.0 (9.23.26): No. 5 to Tennessee Titans
- Tankathon (10.4.26): No. 17 to Philadelphia Eagles
Dylan Stewart 2025 Stats
- Tackles: 33
- Passes Defended: 2
- Sacks: 4.5
- Forced Fumbles: 3
- Interceptions: 0