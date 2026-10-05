Rams show the heart of a champion in season-saving comeback win

PHILADELPHIA – – — Great teams are not always going to look perfect.

Sometimes they look battered, frustrated and completely out of rhythm. Sometimes the quarterback makes mistakes, penalties pile up and the opposing team controls the momentum.

But the best teams find a way.

More importantly, they refuse to let adversity decide who they are.

That is exactly what the Los Angeles Rams did Sunday in Philadelphia, rallying from a 20-10 deficit to stun the Eagles 24-20 at Lincoln Financial Field.

This was more than another win on the schedule.

This might have been a season-saving win.

The Rams entered Philadelphia at 1-2, dealing with a growing list of injuries and coming off a frustrating loss to the Denver Broncos. With key players unavailable and the team still searching for consistency on both sides of the football, a loss to the Eagles could have sent Los Angeles into a very different place.

Instead, the Rams showed something that could prove far more valuable as the season unfolds: resilience.

They refused to quit.

Los Angeles was far from perfect. Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions, the Rams committed seven penalties for 100 yards, and the offense struggled to consistently move the football. There were opportunities left on the field and moments when Philadelphia appeared ready to put the game away.

Yet the Rams kept fighting.

That is what makes this victory so important.

This team has been dealing with injuries, and the list continues to grow. But instead of using those injuries as an excuse, the Rams have continued to compete.

The Eagles led 20-10 and were standing at the Rams' 2-yard line in the fourth quarter. One more touchdown could have effectively ended the game.

Instead, the Rams defense made the play of the afternoon.

Los Angeles stopped Jalen Hurts and the Eagles on fourth down, giving Stafford and the offense a chance to breathe life back into the game.

They took advantage.

Stafford led a 98-yard touchdown drive, capped by running back Kyren Williams' four-yard touchdown run. The defense then forced a three-and-out, giving Stafford and the offense another opportunity.

They didn't waste it.

Williams scored again on a seven-yard touchdown run with 1:10 remaining, giving the Rams their first lead of the game.

Then outside linebacker Byron Young finished the job, recording two sacks on Philadelphia's final possession, including a strip-sack of Hurts that essentially sealed the victory.

This wasn't simply a comeback.

It was resilience.

“We just kept the belief, and our defense kept us in it, gave us opportunities to stay in that game,” Stafford said after the win. “Just proud of the resilience of our group.”

That word may ultimately define this Rams season.

The defense held Philadelphia to just 172 total yards and forced the Eagles to go 0-for-12 on third down. When Los Angeles needed stops, the defense delivered.

Sean McVay knows this team still has plenty to fix, but he also understands the significance of what happened in Philadelphia.

“I can't say enough about our defense keeping us in that football game, getting stop after stop,” McVay said. “For our group to come alive when they did and find a way to make the plays, … really proud of them.”

Find a way.

That needs to become the identity of this Rams team.

They aren't healthy.

They aren't playing perfect football.

And they certainly haven't figured everything out.

But they are finding ways to win.

Star receiver Puka Nacua's return provided a massive boost, as he finished with nine catches for 125 yards after missing the previous two games with a hip injury. His presence gave Stafford the explosive playmaker he desperately needed as the Rams mounted their comeback.

But this victory wasn't about one player.

It was about everybody.

“We've got a lot of things to clean up,” McVay said. “You can't win it until the fourth quarter, and our guys came alive when they did.”

That is what made Sunday so encouraging.

The Rams didn't win because everything went according to plan. They won because when the plan fell apart, they adjusted, stayed together and kept swinging.

That matters over the course of an NFL season.

Especially this one.

The Rams still have a long way to go. At 2-2, there is no reason to start making January plans. There are still injuries to navigate, mistakes to clean up and difficult games ahead.

But make no mistake about it, this could end up being one of the most important victories of their season.

Had the Rams lost in Philadelphia, they would have been 1-3, heading into the next portion of the schedule with even more questions surrounding their health, consistency and ability to compete against the NFC's best.

Instead, they leave Philadelphia with momentum, confidence and something even more valuable and that’s belief.

The Rams showed they can take a punch.

They showed they can play through adversity.

And most importantly, they showed they won't quit.

That is the heart of a champion.

And if the Rams eventually find themselves playing deep into January, they may look back at Philadelphia as the moment they discovered exactly what kind of team they could become.

Perhaps this was the game that saved their season.



