Raiders prepare for massive early season game in battle of unbeatens

The Las Vegas Raiders look to be in the makings of a historic season, but up ahead is the biggest measuring stick so far.

On Sunday, one of the few remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL must bough out of that elite group when the Raiders return to Allegiant Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Date: Sunday, October 4

Time: 1:25 pm PST

How To Watch: CBS

Radio: 92.3FM, 1460AM

While the last few seasons have seen these two teams at opposite ends of the AFC West, both now find themselves grappling for divisional supremacy. The Chiefs are in the middle of a bounceback campaign after an injury-ravaged 2025, while the Raiders look to have turned a corner after an offseason where Klint Kubiak became head coach and the front office made aggressive moves to get better. As a result, this matchup has more eyes on it than in years past, and the rivalry between the two teams is only going to ramp up in intensity.

Cooler heads prevail

Whether it is through the eyes of local fans or the NFL at large, this game is already being highlighted as a pivotal early-season matchup.

However, Kubiak and the coaching staff have stressed that they will not allow the weight of this matchup to affect their mindset going in. Kubiak has described the season as “17 one-game season,” working to maintain a professional attitude throughout the locker room. While that mentality has succeeded so far, this game will serve as the ultimate litmus test in the early part of Kubiak’s coaching career.

“I think, when you treat them all the same, your approach shouldn’t change,” said Kubiak. “Every game in the NFL is a dogfight. Every game is a Super Bowl 17 weeks in a row.”

Brock the house

Despite missing the first two games of the season, Brock Bowers returned last week against the New Orleans Saints like he never left.

Bowers found instant chemistry with Kirk Cousins, recording ten receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown in his season debut. The Raiders were comfortable putting both Bowers and Michael Mayer in featured roles on the offense, and they may continue to be the case with Jack Bech on injured reserve. With targets suddenly opened up and the premier weapon in the Raiders offense back up and running, Bowers can expect to see some work.

“We were having some fun out there. Winning’s a lot more fun than the other thing,” said Bowers about his performance last week. “It’s been a lot more fun.”

A familiar face

The last time the Chiefs played the Raiders, it was in a meaningless Week 18 game where injuries forced them to put third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun under center at Allegiant Stadium.

That will not be the case this time around, as Patrick Mahomes is healthy and proving he still has what it takes to carry the Chiefs back to prominence. Mahomes currently ranks in the top 10 among quarterbacks with 812 passing yards and seven touchdowns, while tight end Travis Kelce is also having a resurgent beginning to his season with 231 yards (second among tight ends) and two touchdowns. The Chiefs offense appears to be humming at a decent clip as it has in years past, so the Raiders will have to be careful.

“I think he’s certainly fun to watch and he sets a great standard for quarterback play across our league,” said Cousins.

“A lot of respect there and they’ve proven it and earned that over many years. It’ll be a great challenge for all of us on Sunday.”

K-9 unit

Somehow, even an offense featuring the likes of Mahomes and Kelce has neither of them as the engine.

That honor belongs to Kenneth Walker III, the former Seattle Seahawks running back that has been one of the most impactful free agent signings in the early going of the season. Through three games, Walker leads the league with 360 rushing yards, looking on pace to shatter his career-high of 1,050 set in his rookie year in 2022. Kubiak has seen just how special Walker can be out of the backfield from their Super Bowl run last season, and he knows that stopping him from getting going will be critical for the Raiders to pull off a victory.

“He’s a tremendous back,” said Kubiak about Walker. “He’s playing as good as anybody in this league right now and we have to stop him.”

Keep making plays

If the Raiders want to pull off a win and truly place themselves, they will need the defense to play to its strengths.

The Raiders currently lead the NFL with nine takeaways, while their ten sacks have them tied for fifth. While Maxx Crosby’s presence on the edge always helps matters, Malcolm Koonce and Kwity Paye have been effective in getting after the quarterback as well. This pressure has allowed the rest of the Raiders defense to make plays on the ball, from Nakobe Dean and Jeremy Chinn punching the ball out or Hezekiah Masses and Treydan Stukes collecting picks.

“He’s one of the best, if not the best, at his position,” said Kubiak about Crosby. “He’s a leader. He has production. He’s a guy that we count on every day.”