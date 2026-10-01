Predicting the 1st Loss for the NFL’s 5 Remaining Undefeated Teams Going Into Week 4

The Las Vegas Raiders have easily been the most surprising 3-0 team, after finishing with the worst record in the league last season. Kirk Cousins has thrown for three touchdown passes in each of the first two games, and they are expected to get their best offensive weapon, TE Brock Bowers, back this week.
Las Vegas Raiders Team Profile
- Head Coach: Klint Kubiak
- Offensive Coordinator: Andrew Janocko
- Defensive Coordinator: Rob Leonard
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
Raiders' First Loss: October 4th vs Chiefs (Week 4)
I expect the Raiders to suffer their first loss to an undefeated Chiefs team. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes holds a dominant 13-2 career record against the Raiders. Despite the hot start, the Raiders are expected to use Cousins as a bridge to future franchise quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who was selected with the 1st overall pick in the draft.