Predicting the 1st Loss for the NFL’s 5 Remaining Undefeated Teams Going Into Week 4

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 2-0 start and now lead the NFC North. Despite Kyler Murray suffering a concussion, backup quarterback Carson Wentz has led the team to two divisional wins. The Vikings' defense held the Bears to just three points in Week 2 after they set an NFL record with 59 points in Week 1.

Minnesota Vikings Team Profile

Head Coach: Kevin O’Connell

Kevin O’Connell Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores

Brian Flores Stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

Vikings' First Loss: September 27th at Buccaneers (Week 3)

Kyler Murray is set to return as the Vikings' starting quarterback in Week 3 against the Buccaneers after clearing concussion protocol. I expect the offense to have some growing pains as Murray settles into Kevin O’Connell’s offensive system. The Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield are 0-2 and will be desperate for their first win of the season. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is on the hot seat, and I expect him to use his pass rush to keep Murray from getting comfortable in the pocket.