ESPN Predicts Best Landing Spots for the Top 3 Available NFL Free Agents Going Into Week 4

SIGNED! G Mekhi Becton, Los Angeles Chargers

Mekhi Becton Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

Position: OG

OG Previous Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Age: 26

Experience: 6 Years

Previous AAV: $10,000,000

Career Earnings: $30,843,608

$30,843,608 Market Value (Spotrac): $13,498,989

The Green Bay Packers signed Mekhi Becton on Monday, September 28.

Mekhi Becton returning to Philadelphia could be exactly what both sides need. The Eagles already know how to maximize Becton’s size and power, and bringing him back as a depth option would be a worthwhile gamble for one of the league’s best offensive lines. At his best, he still flashes starting-caliber traits.

“At his best, Becton has the size (6-foot-7, 364 pounds) and physical tools to overwhelm defenders.” — Matt Bowen

ESPN Free Agent Rankings