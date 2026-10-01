Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 12 NFL Free Agents Going Into Week 4

1. Joey Bosa, EDGE
2026 NFL Free Agent Landing Spots
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Joey Bosa may no longer command the exhaustive, every-down workload of his early career, but his high-leverage efficiency as an elite edge disruptor remains an absolute game-changer.
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Weaponizing a relentless motor whenever his medical chart stabilizes, he paced the entire league last fall by jarring loose five forced fumbles across a highly impactful 15-game sequence.
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He functions as a premier plug-and-play situational rusher, possessing the exact technical hand counters and lower-body flexibility required to completely terrorize opposing offensive tackles from day one.
Former Team: Buffalo Bills
Predicted Landing Spot: Seattle Seahawks