Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 4

Road to Super Bowl LXI: Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Heading Into Week 4
Three weeks of the 2026 NFL season are in the books, and September football is officially separating true Lombardi trophy contenders from early-season pretenders. With Week 3 delivering statement blowouts, wild overtime finishes, and Monday night shockers, the postseason bracket is shifting rapidly across both conferences.
Heading into Week 4, here is our updated projection for how the 14-team NFL playoff field will stack up come January.