Predicting the 14-Team NFL Playoff Field Going Into Week 4

You Tell Us! What Does Your 2026 Postseason Bracket Look Like?

Join the Great Playoff Debate: Who Makes the Field?

We've updated our full 14-team NFL playoff projections heading into Week 4, but now it's your turn to debate the board!

AFC WEST WILDNESS: The Chiefs (3-0), Raiders (3-0), and Broncos (2-1) are all projected in, can all three AFC West teams hold on?

VIKINGS SURGE: Will Minnesota's league-leading 14-sack defense carry them all the way to a high NFC wildcard seed?

NFC EAST CONTENDERS: Can the Eagles hold onto the NFC East crown after getting thumped by Chicago on Monday night?

Drop your hot takes and playoff projections in the comments!