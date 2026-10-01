2026 NFL Head Coach Hot Seat Rankings: Top 10 HCs on Football’s Firing Line Right Now

You Tell Us! Which Head Coach Doesn't Make is Through the 2026 Season?

Harmonize on the Hot Seat Debate: Who Gets the Axe First?

We've listed our top 10 head coaches on the hot seat, but now it's your turn to debate the chopping block!

THE FIRST TO GO: Which head coach, Matt LaFleur , Todd Bowles , or Jim Harbaugh , gets fired before Midseason?

QB SAVIOR OR BUST: Can Dave Canales save his job by developing Bryce Young , or will Carolina's leaky defense doom him?

PHILADELPHIA FRICTION: Is Nick Sirianni genuinely on the hot seat despite a 2-1 start in Philly?

Drop your hot takes and coaching job predictions in the comments!