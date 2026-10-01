2026 NFL Head Coach Hot Seat Rankings: Top 10 HCs on Football’s Firing Line Right Now

Gallows Pole: 2026 NFL Head Coach Hot Seat Rankings
Three weeks of the 2026 NFL season are officially in the books, and while early divisional races are heating up, the temperature inside several head coaching offices is reaching an absolute boil. In a "what-have-you-done-for-me-lately" league, back-to-back blunders, stalled young quarterbacks, and blown fourth-quarter leads will get a head man booted faster than ever.
From pre-season contenders falling flat to veteran bosses repeating old mistakes, here are the Top 10 NFL Head Coaches on the Hot Seat going into Week 4.