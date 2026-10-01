Puka Nacua is ready for Eagles, while Aaron Donald sits out practice again

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Puka Nacua was all smiles as he addressed the media after the Rams practice on Thursday afternoon.

He’s expected to make his return to the lineup on Sunday in Philadelphia, in what is shaping up to be a critical early season NFC heavyweight fight with the Eagles.

“I know my play style and the mentality that I [bring] out there and play this game of football [with helps]," Nacua said.

The star wide receiver has missed the last two games with a nagging hip injury. Nacua was officially as a limited participant on Thursday, but he says he took part in all of the team’s preparations for Sunday.

“Full practice today for the first time. I'm getting my feet under me, hearing all the play calls,” added Nacua.

“I'm taking it one day at a time, but I felt great being out there.”

Nacua said the discomfort surfaced during change-of-direction work in practice two weeks ago. He initially tried to push through it before sharp pain and restricted movement forced him to stop. Although the pain was in a similar area to the psoas injury he dealt with during training camp, he said a different movement triggered it this time.

By Thursday, he said, his ability to plant and cut had improved considerably.

While there is lots of optimism coming from number 12, there are lots of questions about the health and status of number 99.

Once again, Aaron Donald didn’t practice on Thursday, with what is being listed as back injury. He also missed Wednesday’s on field activities.

The un-retired future hall-of-famer has just one full tackle with no sacks in two games played thus far. His absence in practice along with Myles Garrett being on injured reserve could leave the Rams defensive line in a pickle.

Though, Defensive Coordinator, Chris Shula, isn’t worried.

“Obviously, those are two of the best players in the world, two of maybe the best players of all time. You're always going to want them on the field,” said Shula.

“We're lucky where if those guys are out, that we have a lot of depth and a lot of capable guys to go out and perform.”

The secondary is also adjusting to cornerback Jaylen Watson’s shoulder injury, with Josh Wallace and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. providing options that Shula said would allow Trent McDuffie to continue moving between outside cornerback and the nickel position.

There could be good news for the Rams defense this week. Eagles wideout, Devonta Smith, has sat out of practice all week with a hamstring injury. He’s expected to miss Sunday’s game in South Philadelphia.

As for the Rams, they look forward to having both of their star receiving tandem in action. Especially, against an Eagles defense, who let a 38 year-old journeyman Case Keenum complete 70 percent of his passes on Monday Night football.

While Nacua is ready to exorcise the Rams demons against Eagles (Philadelphia has won four straight in the series), he’s also reflective in taking accountability and openly speaking about his controversial offseason.

“Something that Coach always says is 'Clarity is kindness,' so being able to express that to other people who may not know exactly what's going on, but also to share that for myself,” Nacua explained.

“With my son growing older, the opportunity for me to be able to share those things with him and for him to see that and hopefully see later on down the road that there has been growth and progress and it's something that we can share and learn from together.”

Now, with peace of mind, and a clean bill of health, Nacua is ready for his return.