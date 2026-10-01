Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Running Backs

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Chuba Hubbard vs. DET (Projected FPTS – 16.2): Hubbard has solidified himself as the RB1 in the Panthers' offense. He's currently the RB9 this season and has seen a 36 percent touch share. Hubbard is also one of five running backs to have scored 14-plus fantasy points in all three games this season, alongside Jahmyr Gibbs, Kenneth Walker III, Derrick Henry and Kyren Williams. His Week Four matchup against the Lions is expected to produce the highest point total of any NFL game this week, which makes Hubbard a must-start.

Jeremiyah Love @ NYG (Projected FPTS – 16.5): Week Three will be remembered as Love's breakout game, as he totaled 21.9 fantasy points and finished as the RB3 against the Niners. I'll be honest — I was getting worried about Love and what to expect after the first two weeks, as he was losing snaps and touches to Tyler Allgeier. However, he commanded 40 percent of the touch share out of the backfield. Love will take on the Giants in Week Four in what should be a similar game script for the dynamic rookie. The Giants' defense hasn't been good against the run, allowing running backs to score at least 13 fantasy points in every game this season.

Aaron Jones Sr. vs. MIA (Projected FPTS – 16.0): Jones has impressed a lot of people this season. The 31-year-old has looked like the Jones of old, back when he was known as one of the best backs in the league. He's owned 58.4 percent of the touch share over the last two weeks since Jordan Mason was placed on injured reserve. With numbers like that, he's automatically a must-start in fantasy leagues. He'll have a favorable matchup this week against the Dolphins, who've allowed 32.9 fantasy points per game to running backs (most in the league) and the most touchdown receptions to the position this season.

Honorable Mentions: Jaylen Warren @ CLE; TreVeyon Henderson @ BUF; Bucky Irving vs. GB; Bhayshul Tuten @ CIN; Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. IND; D'Andre Swift vs. NYJ.

Sit 'Em

Omarion Hampton @ SEA (Projected FPTS – 11.5): Hampton is still the Chargers' lead back, but it's hard to ignore that backup Keaton Mitchell has seen a boost in usage, specifically in the red zone. With the offense struggling as a whole, Hampton has put up two single-digit fantasy point performances. Now he enters Week Four against the Seahawks, who haven't allowed 60 rushing yards or a touchdown to a running back in eight straight games — yes, you read that right. Seattle also doesn't allow many explosive plays, ranking at the top of the league in rush success rate allowed. It's hard to bench Hampton considering where he was drafted in most leagues, but he's just too risky a play in Week Four.

Jadarian Price vs. LAC (Projected FPTS – 9.3): Price has also not lived up to the hype this season. The rookie has flashed at times, but he's struggled with injuries and is losing touches to backups Emanuel Wilson and George Holani. Price also fumbled in the team's loss to the Commanders in Week Three, finishing with 22 total yards on six touches. Despite the upside he might bring against the Chargers in Week Four, I'd wait until he strings together a few respectable outings.

Quinshon Judkins vs. PIT (Projected FPTS – 11.7): Judkins once again had a lackluster performance in Week Three against the Panthers, scoring just 9.9 fantasy points. It's unfortunate, because his struggles this season are through no fault of his own — he's playing behind a terrible O-line, averaging an ugly 2.9 yards per carry. Judkins takes on the Steelers in Week Four, which isn't a good matchup on paper. I will say the Browns have historically owned the Steelers on Thursday night. While you should expect the unexpected in this contest, I believe the risk isn't worth the reward.

Lowlights: Tony Pollard @ BAL; J.K. Dobbins @ SF; Javonte Williams @ HOU; Alvin Kamara vs. ATL; MarShawn Lloyd @ TB; Rhamondre Stevenson @ BUF.