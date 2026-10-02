Predicting the 8 NFL Division Winners Going Into Week 4

AFC West Winner

The dynasty may be over, but business is booming in Kansas City again.

Kansas City Chiefs Team Profile

Head Coach: Andy Reid

Andy Reid Offensive Coordinator: Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll Defensive Coordinator: Gus Bradley

Gus Bradley Stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium 2026 Record: 3-o

AFC West Winner: Kansas City Chiefs

Things got ugly last season for the AFC West’s champion of the nine seasons prior. The drop-off from the most feared name on your favorite team’s schedule to a mere six-win squad was a hard pill to swallow, and for any lover of dynasties, a year that could bring a tear to your eye. The tear of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ ACL and MCL in Week 15 certainly didn’t help the cause and was enough to make NFL analysts suspicious about what the Chiefs could bring to the table this season.

As if turning a blind eye to last season, Arrowhead’s heroes have redeemed themselves, striking two victories with 30-point outings in each, including one over the Denver Broncos, the biggest competition in the division in most people’s eyes. For a year in which big changes seemed to be coming, especially with Travis Kelce pondering retirement in the offseason, Kansas City seems to be having fun again, and they’re going to be one of the premier forces to be reckoned with. Currently winless at the bottom of the division, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to a slow start, and the 2-1 Broncos are figuring out how to make Jayden Waddle a top receiver. As for the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders, how much confidence do you have in Kirk Cousins to spark a playoff appearance for a franchise that’s found it only twice in its last 23 seasons?