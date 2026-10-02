Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Defense/Kickers

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Ravens Defense vs. TEN (Projected FPTS – 9.5): I wrote last week that fantasy managers should stash the Ravens' defense for this matchup specifically. If you did, your patience will be rewarded, as Baltimore takes on Tennessee in Week Four. The Titans' offense has been one of the worst units this season, scoring the third-fewest points, punting at the highest rate in the league (59.3 percent) and holding the shortest time of possession.

Packers Defense @ TB (Projected FPTS – 8.2): The Packers' defense has a great chance to rebound following an awful showing in Week Three against the Falcons, where it was gashed by Bijan Robinson and Drake London for 407 combined yards. The defensive unit will take on a Baker Mayfield-less Buccaneers offense, with undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels under center.

Vikings Defense vs. MIA (Projected FPTS – 11.9): I expect the Vikings' defense to finish with the most fantasy points this week, taking on the Dolphins at home. For starters, Miami will be without dynamic running back De'Von Achane for the rest of the season. The Dolphins' offense has allowed opposing defenses to score the fourth-most fantasy points per game, has surrendered sacks at an 8.3 percent rate, and hasn't scored more than 13 points in a game. Conversely, the Vikings' defense is ranked as the best in fantasy, with 14 sacks and the league's highest quarterback pressure rate (46.7 percent).

Honorable Mentions: Chiefs Defense @ LV; Bills Defense vs. NE; Bears Defense vs. NYJ; Cardinals Defense @ NYG.

Sit 'Em

Patriots Defense @ BUF (Projected FPTS – 5.3): The Patriots' defense has been the only bright spot this season, scoring 27 fantasy points through the first two weeks. However, it had a stinker last week against the Jaguars and now will take on the Bills in Buffalo. With the way Josh Allen and the Bills have been playing through the first few weeks, it wouldn't be ideal to start any opposing defense against them. Buffalo currently leads the league in points scored per game with 33.7. Find a streamer to plug in this week.

Chargers Defense @ SEA (Projected FPTS – 5.3): The Chargers' defense has done nothing for fantasy managers through the first three weeks. I don't envision them righting the ship in Week Four against a frustrated Seahawks team that's coming off a surprising upset loss to the Commanders. The game is also being played in Seattle, which is a recipe for disaster. Do not start the Chargers this week.

Eagles Defense vs. LAR (Projected FPTS – 6.4): The Eagles' defense is another unit that was drafted often but has failed to meet expectations so far this season. They haven't scored more than five fantasy points in any of their three games, including a negative-point finish last Monday against a Case Keenum-led Bears offense. Philly's defense actually ranks 26th among all defensive units and possesses the fifth-lowest sack rate. In Week Four, they face the Rams in what should be an unenticing matchup. Los Angeles has scored 54 points over its last two games without Puka Nacua, who should be back this week for those who missed that news. Don't expect much from the Eagles' defense this week.

Lowlights: Panthers Defense vs. DET; Broncos Defense @ SF; Jaguars Defense @ CIN; Bengals Defense vs. JAX

KICKERS

Start ‘Em

Evan McPherson vs. JAX – Projected FPTS: 9.6

Spencer Shrader vs. WSH – Projected FPTS: 8.1

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. DAL – Projected FPTS: 8.8

Ryan Fitzgerald vs. DET – Projected FPTS: 7.7

Brandon Aubrey @ HOU – Projected FPTS: 9.0

Will Reichard vs. MIA – Projected FPTS: 8.4

Harrison Mevis @ PHI – Projected FPTS: 7.6

Chad Ryland @ NYG – Projected FPTS: 7.3

Sit ‘Em

Wil Lutz @ SF – Projected FPTS: 7.0

Jake Elliot vs. LAR – Projected FPTS: 6.6

Riley Patterson @ MIN – Projected FPTS: 5.7

Joey Slye @ BAL – Projected FPTS: 6.0

Andres Borregales @ BUF – Projected FPTS: 6.7

Tyler Loop vs. TEN – Projected FPTS: 9.4

Cairo Santos vs. NYJ – Projected FPTS: 7.3

Tyler Bass vs. NE – Projected FPTS: 7.7