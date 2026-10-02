Chargers vs. Seahawks preview, prediction and how to watch

LA Chargers (0-3) AT Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

When: Sunday 1:25 pm

Where: Highmark Stadium

TV: CBS-2 (Los Angeles), CBS-8 (San Diego), Paramount/NFL+

Radio: Los Angeles: KYSR-FM (98.7), LA Spanish: Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM

Line: Seahawks by -7.0

Notable injury designations:

Chargers: OUT: TE Charlie Kolar (forearm), OL Kayode Awosika (fibula), WR Brenen Thompson (quad), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring). Questionable: S Derwin James Jr. (Hamstring), QB Trey Lance (Groin), WR Ladd McConkey (Foot), S Elijah Molden (Hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (Concussion)

Seahawks: OUT: RB Jadarian Price (chest). Questionable: S Ty Okada (hamstring), LB Chazz Surratt

What's at stake? For the Chargers, it is about trying to rescue a season that seems to be dwindling with every loss. They have to get out of their own way and find a way to score more than 16 points. This is the worst offense Justin Herbert has had, and the more the losses pile up, the more frustration will build within the organization.

For the Seahawks, they are coming off a strange loss to Marcus Mariota and the Commanders last Sunday, when a returning Sam Darnold threw two interceptions. Mariota threw three touchdown passes against Seattle's defense. The Seahawks need to get back in the win column, especially with how tough their division will be the rest of the way.

Who's better? Seahawks. By far. They are the reigning Super Bowl champions, while the Chargers can't seem to figure out what style of offense they want to play.

Matchup to watch: Chargers O-line vs. Seahawks D-line. If Herbert is constantly under pressure, it will be another long day for him. The Seahawks like to fly around and confuse opposing offenses. The way the Chargers offense has been playing, that won't be hard.

Chargers win if: They run the football consistently. With the passing game failing to materialize, they need to lean more on Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell. They should also mix Kimani Vidal into the rotation. Take some of the pressure off your quarterback and make Seattle respect the running game.

Fantasy sleeper: Keaton Mitchell. He had a solid game against the Bills and keeps improving every week. He could be in line for another strong performance.

Prediction: Nothing confusing about this week, again.

Seahawks 30, Chargers 19