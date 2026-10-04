Chargers drop to 0-4, but Justin Herbert shows fight in brutal loss to Seahawks

Justin Herbert faced first-and-10 from his own 29-yard line with the Chargers trailing 30-23 and 1:03 remaining in the game. He took the snap as former teammate Uchenna Nwosu beat left tackle Logan Taylor and delivered a hit on Herbert, forcing a fumble.

The Seahawks recovered and ended the game, dropping Jim Harbaugh’s squad to 0-4.

That was read correctly. To end the game, Herbert had an offensive line of Taylor at left tackle, Jake Slaughter at left guard, Jacob Spomer at center, Cole Strange at right guard and Travis Burke at right tackle.

Left tackle Rashawn Slater left in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury, while left guard Trevor Penning exited in the third quarter with a head injury. Right tackle Joe Alt left with a neck injury in the second quarter. By halftime, receiver Ladd McConkey’s foot injury, which caused him to miss last Thursday’s practice, kept him out of the second half.

Even with all of that, Herbert was able to pull the Chargers within seven points of the reigning champions without all of those players.

Coming out of halftime, Sam Darnold quickly led the Seahawks offense up the field with a 20-yard pass to receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a 13-yard pass to Cooper Kupp. Seattle faced third-and-1 from the Chargers’ 6-yard line when Darnold took the snap, saw cornerback Tarheeb Still playing off receiver Tory Horton and threw a quick 6-yard touchdown pass to him.

It put Seattle up 27-6, and it felt like the game was basically over.

To that point, Herbert was 5-of-14 for 36 yards with two interceptions and had been sacked twice. It was more of the same offensive struggles the team had faced through the first three games.

Both interceptions on Sunday were rough. Herbert didn’t see either defender who made the play while throwing into double coverage both times.

The Chargers have lost each game this season in uncharacteristic ways that weren’t seen during the first two seasons under Harbaugh. In the first half, they couldn’t move the ball and looked completely out of sync.

Herbert doesn’t look comfortable in Mike McDaniel’s offensive scheme. That is pretty evident.

Whatever the Chargers did in the second half, they need to keep doing it because it worked. It looked like a brand-new offense when they came out of halftime.

Herbert went 14-of-17 for 159 yards, threw a touchdown and was sacked on the final play, but the Chargers were finally able to score more than 16 points.

After going interception, field goal, punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, interception and field goal in the first half, they went touchdown, touchdown, field goal and fumble in the second.

It was progress.

On their opening possession of the second half, Herbert threw a nice pass to Tre Harris for 26 of his 60 receiving yards. The Chargers faced third-and-13 when Herbert found tight end Oronde Gadsden for a 9-yard gain, followed by a 4-yard reception by the tight end on fourth-and-3.

They eventually reached the red zone, where Herbert shoveled a pass to Kimani Vidal, who fought his way into the end zone for a touchdown to cut Seattle’s lead to 27-13.

On the Seahawks’ next possession, they faced fourth-and-8 from the Chargers’ 35-yard line when Jason Myers hooked a 53-yard field goal attempt to the right. However, Tuli Tuipulotu was called for a leverage penalty, giving Seattle a first down.

Three plays later, Myers made a 35-yard field goal to give the Seahawks a 30-13 lead.

The Chargers’ following drive was tough to watch because after a 14-yard catch and run from Keaton Mitchell, things got rough for Herbert.

With 14 minutes left in the game came an image that has been seen far too often over the last few years.

Seahawks defender DeMarcus Lawrence, from the ground, grabbed and twisted Herbert, which drew a flag on second-and-17 from the Chargers’ 23-yard line. Herbert remained on the ground in pain.

He got up and continued to play.

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) recovers a fumble from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Derick Hall (58) recovers a fumble from Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at Lumen Field.

Four plays later, safety Nick Emmanwori blew right past tight end Hayden Rucci and delivered a big hit and sack on Herbert.

Two plays later, another personal foul was called, this time on linebacker Derick Hall. On third-and-24, Herbert threw a quick dump-off to running back Omarion Hampton for a 3-yard gain before taking another hit.

That personal foul left Herbert sitting on the turf and grimacing in pain. He slowly stood up and continued to play.

A couple of plays later, on second-and-goal from the Seattle 2-yard line, Herbert handed the ball to Hampton, who bullied his way into the end zone.

The Chargers had life, trailing 30-20.

The defense then forced a punt from Darnold and the Seahawks offense.

Four plays into the ensuing drive, Herbert faced fourth-and-7 from his own 10-yard line when he scrambled around, waiting for someone to come open. He finally threw a pass downfield, and a leaping Quentin Johnston came down with it for a 44-yard completion.

Three plays later, on third-and-4 from the Seattle 40, Herbert found Harris again for a 21-yard gain, putting the ball over a leaping Seahawks defender.

Cameron Dicker came on and hit a 36-yard field goal to cut the deficit to 30-23.

The defense made another stop, but Nwosu’s strip-sack ended the game.

Herbert took numerous big-time hits in the second half and stood in there with four rookies on the offensive line. He showed he is still in this and displayed the grit his teammates have seen numerous times throughout his career.

At 0-4, the Chargers currently sit in the basement of the AFC West.

Where does Harbaugh go from here?

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is seen against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field. Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is seen against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field.

The defense has been put in tough positions and has given up points, but for the most part, it seems like defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary’s unit has settled down after two rough starts.

Offensively, it has been ugly, embarrassing and unforgivable.

There is a disconnect between Herbert and offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, and it is becoming increasingly evident.

The pre-snap movement, play calling, running back rotation and penalties have made it difficult for this offense to succeed.

An 0-4 start is difficult to come back from, but the 1992 San Diego Chargers did it with Stan Humphries at quarterback. This doesn't currently look fixable.

The first four games of this season should show Harbaugh everything he needs to know about the McDaniel-Herbert relationship.

It is time to change things up.

Whatever the Chargers did in the second half should remind them that Herbert is still Herbert.

They have failed the first quarter of the season, but things need to change because right now, everyone has it better than the 0-4 Chargers.