CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 First Round: Picks 1-32

32) Cleveland Browns (via LAR): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Charlie Becker NFL Draft Profile

Height: 6’4”

6’4” Weight: 204 lbs

204 lbs Age (on CFB Week 1): 20

20 Position: Wide Receiver

Wide Receiver School: Indiana

Indiana Class: Junior

Junior Hometown: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN Jersey Number: 80

"An interchangeable weapon, he pairs a 6-foot-4 frame with elite body control and strong 50/50 skills — traits that should help him continue climbing boards." - CBS Sports

If Cleveland selects a WR in Round 1 for the 2nd year in a row, Shedeur Sanders would all of a sudden have a plethora of young talent to spread the ball out to.

Charlie Becker Mock Drafts

ESPN 2.0 (Reid): No. 10 to Washington Commanders

No. 10 to Washington Commanders CBS Sports: No. 19 to New York Jets

No. 19 to New York Jets Todd McShay (Ringer): No. 11 to New York Jets

Charlie Becker 2025 Stats