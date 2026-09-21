TST Best Bets: September 21, 2026

The Los Angeles Rams close out Week 2 against the New York Giants tonight at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles entered week one with lofty expectations, becoming the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl. Key additions on the of Myles Garrett, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson solidified the defensive side of the ball while reigning MVP Matthew Stafford and First-Team All-Pro receiver Puka Nacua led the best passing offense last season.

However, despite being a media darling entering week one, the Rams were handled by their NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, 27-7, in Melbourne, Australia. Head coach Sean McVay emphasized repeatedly the need to erase that game from memory and focus on the next opponent. The Rams will face a young, powerful Giants team that stifled Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in week one.

The Giants controlled their week one matchup against the Cowboys, controlling the ball for 13 more minutes and holding the Cowboys to just 244 total yards. Meanwhile, the Giants’ offense hummed to the tune of 394 total yards. Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns, while running back Cam Skattebo rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown of his own. Darts’ favorite target was Isaiah Likely, who came with new head coach John Harbaugh from the Baltimore Ravens. Likely finished with 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

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First Pick: Davante Adams over 61.5 receiving yards

Rundown: With Nacua questionable to play tonight with hip and groin soreness, Adams will need a big game. Adams caught three of six targets for 26 yards in week one against the 49ers. He also only had two of seven snaps in the red zone against the 49ers. Both of those stats are outliers on an otherwise stellar career as a go-to separator for his quarterback. Jordan Whittington is also listed as doubtful for the Rams’ pass attack, leaving Adams as the lone healthy option for Stafford to go to.

Second Pick: Cam Skattebo over 51.5 rushing yards

Rundown: The Rams defensive line took a hit this week as Myles Garrett was placed on the injured reserve. The good news is that their defensive line has plenty of talent to hold it down, however Skattebo is a tough runner to handle. The Giants’ standout second-year back eclipsed the 51.5 mark six straight times prior to his season-ending injury in 2025. To open 2026, Skattebo had 83 rushing yards on 18 carries. The Rams run defense struggled against the 49ers’ rushing duo of Christian McCaffrey and Kaelon Black in week one, giving up 133 yards on 24 carries to the duo. If they give up anywhere near the 5.54 yards per carry that they did in week one, Skattebo will crush this line.