Raiders face Chargers in suddenly pivotal early-season contest

One team trying to establish themselves as a potential sleeper in the AFC pecking order, while the other is hoping to keep their 2026 season afloat before things go off the rails.

That is the exact scenario playing out on Sunday at SoFi Stadium, when the Las Vegas Raiders face the Los Angeles Chargers as both begin their AFC West slate.

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Date: Sunday, September 20

Time: 1:05 pm PST

How To Watch: CBS

Radio: 92.3FM, 1460AM

Both teams have very different emotions coming out of Week One, with the Raiders coming off a strong victory over the Miami Dolphins while the Chargers took an upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals. However, this time of year is rife with overreactions, and things could quickly return to what was expected to be the status quo heading into the season. In order for the Raiders to emerge as an early-season surprise, it will have to come at the expense of a divisional rival.

“Hopefully, they’re mature enough to know that one of 17 is nothing,” said head coach Klint Kubiak. “It’s 17 one-game seasons, so that’s the way we approach it.”

Sense the desperation

While the Raiders have at least some pressure on them, that statement is exponentially more true for the Chargers.

No one is staring down the barrel of a lost season before September ends but, with the nightmare stretch the Chargers have in front of them, an 0-2 start could very well put them on the edge. In need of momentum, it would be fair to expect the Chargers to try and push the play on both sides of the ball. The Raiders can find ways to use that aggression against the Chargers and, although Klint Kubiak lacks the experience of his counterpart in Jim Harbaugh, there could still be opportunities to do damage if he and the coaching staff catch players overextending.

“It’s a home game for them,” said quarterback Kirk Cousins on the challenge a motivated Chargers team presents. “I know they always do play with intensity, but certainly, that’ll be the case Sunday. A lot of competitive people on that defense and I’ve played against many of them over the years, and I expect it to be a tremendous challenge for us.”

2 strong

Ashton Jeanty was named as one of the captains for Sunday’s game, and it is unsurprising to see the Raiders reward the running back for his Week One heroics.

Despite his ankle injury in the latter half of training camp, Jeanty was the best player on offense for the Raiders, rushing for over 100 yards and catching two receiving touchdowns for his efforts. The hype surrounding Jeanty heading into the season now has some tangible success around it, and establishing a ground game would go a long way towards opening up the offensive playbook. Even with Mike Washington figuring to get some carries, Jeanty has proven himself as one of the surefire engines on offense.

“He’s been a leader, simple. On and off the field,” said Kubiak on Jeanty being named as one of the three captains (Kwity Paye and Dylan Laube being the two others).

Airtime

While the rushing game performed at a high level, the Raiders offense did not exit Week One without some questions.

Points were at a premium in the second half, not helped by Cousins’s two interceptions. While Miami was unable to capitalize on the errors, a team with the level of talent the Chargers have could easily claw their way back from a deficit, so the Raiders have to limit the turnovers and keep up the pace if they establish a lead. Brock Bowers is doubtful to play as he still recovers from his meniscus trim, but a continued role for Jack Bech and other receiving options could still create different looks and keep the Chargers defense honest.

“Jack’s a hard worker, but that whole group works extremely hard,” said Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko about the receiver corps.

“Just to see Jack make improvements in each part of his game, it’s a credit to how hard that whole group works. Seeing those guys take steps forward…it’s a credit to how coach [Kubiak] gets them prepared.”

Pressure points

On defense, the point of emphasis has to remain the same: attacking a beleaguered Chargers offensive line.

The Raiders certainly have the personnel to make Sunday a miserable afternoon for Justin Herbert, as Maxx Crosby and Paye made Las Vegas one of only three teams (Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars) to have multiple players record at least one and a half sacks in Week One. The Chargers do have a pair of All Pro-caliber offensive tackles in Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, but a platoon at left guard and an interior offensive line still looking to jell together posed problems in Week One. If the opportunity to rush the passer comes along, Crosby, Paye and several Raiders defenders will have zero issue with pinning their ears back and taking Herbert to the ground.

“The idea is the more they’re worried about the whole front, the less focus is on one guy,” said Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Leonard on how the added pressure helps Crosby get more favorable matchups. “Let him be him, and that’s what great teams do.”

The pressure getting to Herbert will be a crucial element to the success of the Raiders defense, as it was confirmed by Kubiak that the team would be without starting cornerback Darien Porter due to the foot injury that caused him to exit the Dolphins game early. It opens the door for rookie cornerbacks Hezekiah Masses and Jermod McCoy to get extended playing time in Week Two, with both players hoping to seize the moment like safety Treydan Stukes did in his first career game against Miami.

“We got a lot of shots of being on the field,” said McCoy about the mentality of the rookie defensive backs. “We kind of hold it standard with each other and just stay ready at all times.”

Curing the powder blues

Not only do the Raiders have the chance to put an AFC West rival into an early-season tailspin, but Sunday gives them the opportunity to strike a couple of black marks off of their record.

Since SoFi Stadium opened in 2020, that year has marked the only time in seven tries that the Raiders have beaten the Chargers in Inglewood. On top of that, the Chargers have put the boots to the Raiders in recent seasons, taking away double-digit victories in all four of the most recent games of this rivalry. It has become a reoccurring joke among Raider Nation that seeing the Chargers on the road marks an extra home game on the schedule for the Raiders, but finally getting a victory in California would be symbolic that this rendition of the Silver and Black is indeed different from those of years past.

“We’re always excited to play in front of our fans, no matter where it is,” said Kubiak about the potential home environment. “I know there’s going to be plenty of fans there. We’re excited to play the game and our fans always give us extra juice.”