How the Rams plan on using Melbourne into Monday Night fuel

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. –– The Pacific Ocean stretched beneath them like a slate wiped clean. Sixteen hours in the air, hurtling backward through time zones, chasing the sun you left behind. Most teams would have sulked. Most teams would have buried their heads in headphones, stewing in the stink of a 27-7 beatdown, letting the memory of Melbourne fester like a wound left open.

Not these Rams.

They turned that cabin into a classroom. They reviewed the silent tape at 35,000 feet, dissecting the 44% pressure rate that had battered Matthew Stafford, analyzing the fourth-and-inches failure that flipped the game, studying the zero-tackle stat line that had turned Myles Garrett into a ghost. They discussed techniques and tendencies, X's and O's, corrections and commitments. There was not a soul that sulked. There was only the work.

"You flip the tape on, you watch the Giants, they jump off the screen at you," Stafford said, his voice carrying the flat, familiar calm of a man who has buried bad games in every time zone the NFL visits. "Good, bad, and different, move on to the next. Don't think too much about it. Don't harp too much about it."

Last week was last week. This week is the most important game because it lies ahead.

It is the present.

The Rams are where their feet are.

Sean McVay walked into the facility Thursday—Wednesday in his mind, because football coaches live in a parallel universe where days are negotiable—and delivered a sermon on presence. He did not want eulogies for the Australia trip. He wanted eyes forward, chests out, chins up.

"I want to see us be present right now and move forward," McVay said. "That game is so far… it's almost like you try to do the 'Men in Black' thing where you say, 'Hey, I don't remember what happened. That was so long ago.' We're not playing in Australia ever again, I hope. Bottom line is, I like the way that I feel of our preparation, eyes moving forward, chest out, chin up, eyes forward, and let's go be about it."

Present. Forward. About it. Three phrases, one heartbeat.

The locker room has metabolized the loss without making excuses. Davante Adams, who caught passes and caught hell on the long flight home, made it plain: the body recovers; the mind moves faster.

"It was more of a mental recovery than anything," Adams said. "We can sit here and try to make excuses and say it's because of the flight all we want. But at the end of the day, I didn't feel tired. I didn't feel crazy fatigued in the game and I felt good enough to go out there and put what we've typically put on tape."

Good enough.

The Rams were not good enough in Melbourne. Stafford completed 15 of 25 passes for 155 yards and an interception. The offense generated seven points, the fewest in any of Stafford's seventy-five starts as a Ram. Kyren Williams punched in a 5-yard touchdown, a fleeting moment of joy in an otherwise joyless afternoon. But the offensive line, which had created space and movement in spurts, never found the rhythm that turns good drives into great ones.

"We never got any continuity, any sort of rhythm to even be able to sequence some of the drives," McVay said. "Consistency is the truest measurement of performance."

Consistency. Rhythm. Sequence. The vocabulary of redemption.

The defense, meanwhile, must learn to live without Garrett for at least four games. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, acquired in a blockbuster that sent Jared Verse and three draft picks to Cleveland, is on injured reserve after knee surgery.

But the Rams are not mourning; they are preparing.

"It went well," McVay said of Garrett's procedure. "He's feeling good. You already see he had crutches yesterday and then he was walking without crutches today. He's like Wolverine, healing fast."

Wolverine. Fast. But not fast enough for Monday night.

What the Rams need now is not sympathy. It is priming. They want to ensure that when Garrett returns, the train is still on the tracks, the engine is still hot and the destination is still SoFi in February. And they may get a jolt of electricity sooner than expected.

Aaron Donald practiced Thursday. The greatest defensive tackle of his generation, unretired and hungry, took reps while the league held its breath. Whether he suits up against the Giants remains a question mark.

"We'll see how this week goes," McVay said.

But the mere sight of number 99 in a helmet changes the physics of the room.

"He's obviously chomping at the bit," McVay said. "If he says he's ready to go, then we'll be excited to see him rock."

Rock. The word fits. Monday Night Football demands it.

The New York Giants are not a consolation prize. They are a warning.

In Week 1 they played with their hair on fire, a defense stacked with young terror and veteran savvy. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and Abdul Carter form a pass rush that attacks in waves. Arvell Reese patrols the middle. They are fast, they are physical and they are exactly the kind of test a wounded contender needs.

"They have great players across the board," McVay said. "They do a great job schematically. They have really good players on all three levels of the defense and that was on display."

Stafford sees the same thing. Where others see a lull in the schedule, he sees a defense that jumps off the screen.

"You look at those plays and you go, 'Man, these guys, they play with their hair on fire,'" Stafford said. "They really get after it. We have to match that or exceed that energy and that edge."

Match or exceed. That is the mandate.

The story circle closes where it opens: in the air, in the in-between, in the space where a loss becomes a lesson.

The Rams went out and were beaten.

They are returning. But they are not returning as the same team that boarded the plane to Melbourne.

They are returning as a team that spent sixteen hours learning, correcting, growing.

Adams said it best: "You're a fool if you think that that's what it's going to look like every single week."

He is right. Fools dwell. Champions prepare.

The flight is over. The film is watched. The corrections are made.

Monday night waits. And the Rams, finally, are home.