Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Quarterbacks

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players on here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Dak Prescott vs. WSH (Projected FPTS – 19.8): Prescott's performance against the Giants in Week One was disappointing, to say the least. I view the dud as a one-off, and I fully expect him to get back in rhythm this week in what should be a favorable matchup against the Commanders. In the last four games against his division rival, Prescott has thrown for at least 260 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 25.9 fantasy points.

Patrick Mahomes vs. IND (Projected FPTS – 17.0): I'm sure I'm not the only one who was wrong on Mahomes in Week One. He put away any doubts by putting up 21.7 fantasy points against the Broncos, who were not only the AFC's No. 1 seed last postseason but also a supposedly top-notch defense. His convincing performance should give fantasy managers confidence plugging him back into starting lineups. He'll get a friendly matchup in Week Two against the Colts, who surrendered 25 fantasy points to Lamar Jackson and gave up the fifth-most passing yards.

Brock Purdy vs. MIA (Projected FPTS – 19.3): Despite all the injuries, one thing that surprisingly stayed consistent is Purdy. He put up three touchdowns and 21.1 fantasy points against the Rams, who entered Week One widely viewed as juggernauts. He has a much easier opponent this week against the Dolphins. Miami's defense is coming off a lackluster effort against a Kirk Cousins-led Raiders team that threw for three touchdowns.

Honorable Mentions: Justin Herbert vs. LV; Jaxson Dart @ LAR; Jayden Daniels @ DAL; Bryce Young @ ATL; Trevor Lawrence @ DEN; Tyler Shough @ BAL; Caleb Williams vs. MIN; Baker Mayfield vs. CLE.

Sit 'Em

Drake Maye vs. PIT (Projected FPTS – 17.6): Unlike some of the expectations around Patrick Mahomes before his season opener, Maye's performance against the Seahawks wasn't all that surprising. The level at which he struggled, though, is somewhat of a concern, he put up just 9.8 fantasy points and tossed three interceptions. He also has to navigate this early stretch of the season without his top wideout, A.J. Brown. Maye faces a tough matchup against the Steelers defense, which finished with the highest fantasy point total allowed. Expect this game to be a low-scoring affair.

Daniel Jones @ KC (Projected FPTS – 15.2): Jones struggled in his return against the Ravens, putting up only nine fantasy points. Despite an expedited process to get him ready for Week One, Jones may need more time to get back to last season's form after tearing his Achilles. He faces a tough matchup this week against the Chiefs, who held Bo Nix to an ugly 5.4-fantasy-point performance. If you have another option or can find a streamer, I'd take that route.

Joe Burrow @ HOU (Projected FPTS – 18.5): This decision might cause some debate, but hear me out. Houston gave up the second-most fantasy points and fourth-most passing yards in Week One, but that was against Josh Allen and the Bills. Burrow is in the upper echelon of QB play, but he's not an MVP winner like Allen. He finished last week with just 15.2 fantasy points against the Buccaneers and struggled to find his two star receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, who combined for just five receptions and 71 yards. One matchup that will make or break Burrow’s success is at the offensive line. Last week, they surrendered just one sack, but lining up against the Texans is a different flavor of crazy I don't believe this O-line is ready for. Houston will make things difficult for Burrow and company, which is why I'd avoid starting him this week.

Lowlights: Jared Goff @ BUF; Aaron Rodgers @ NE; Bo Nix vs. JAX; Jacoby Brissett vs. SEA; Kirk Cousins @ LAC; Carson Wentz @ CHI; Malik Willis @ SF; C.J. Stroud vs. CIN.