Week 2 Start Em, Sit Em Fantasy Wide Receivers

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players on here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Parker Washington @ DEN (Projected FPTS – 8.9): Washington lived up to all the offseason hype in the season opener, catching five passes for 83 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown grab. He'll look to stack another solid fantasy outing in Week Two against the Broncos, who are a tough matchup on paper. However, Washington should avoid Patrick Surtain II for most of the day, as he typically lines up in the slot, and Trevor Lawrence will regardless look to target his security blanket.

Luther Burden III vs. MIN (Projected FPTS – 8.1): Burden didn't fulfill expectations in Week One with just five catches, but he finished with the most snaps of all Bears receivers. He has a great opportunity to rebound against the Vikings, who allowed the most fantasy points and the second-most receptions and yards to the position. Expect a big day out of Burden, and feel confident starting him.

Terry McLaurin @ DAL (Projected FPTS – 8.1): McLaurin was held in check in Week One against the Eagles, while his teammates Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams combined for 31.9 fantasy points. I believe he'll get back to putting up respectable fantasy numbers against the Cowboys' defense, which didn't look the part last week despite the investment and high capital put into it this offseason. Diggs is another player I'd feel comfortable starting in lineups.

Honorable Mentions: Jameson Williams @ BUF; Emeka Egbuka @ CLE; Mike Evans vs. MIA; DJ Moore vs. DET; DeVonta Smith @ TEN; Jalen Coker @ ATL; Stefon Diggs @ DAL.

Sit 'Em

Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. SEA (Projected FPTS – 7.2): Harrison continued to be a non-factor in Week One, with fellow Cardinals Trey McBride and Michael Wilson serving as the main pieces of the offense. The fourth overall pick in 2024 was targeted just three times and finished with only one catch. He gets the Seahawks in Week Two, which is not at all a favorable matchup, despite having had some success against them in the past. He shouldn't be in your lineup this week.

DK Metcalf @ NE (Projected FPTS – 8.1): The issue with Metcalf isn't a lack of targets — it's his hands. Last week against the Falcons, he dropped numerous passes, including one that would have almost guaranteed a long touchdown. Metcalf draws a tough matchup against the Patriots' Christian Gonzalez, who allowed just one catch for five yards when assigned to cover Jaxon Smith-Njigba, according to PFF. Metcalf has the ability and the opportunities to put up respectable fantasy numbers, but he has to prove it before you pencil him into your lineup.

Carnell Tate vs. PHI (Projected FPTS – 6.3): The Titans' offense managed just 195 yards and 10 points against the Jets in Week One, and now they face an even tougher matchup against the Eagles. Tate has plenty of upside, but the concern over the Titans' offensive proficiency is very real. Avoid starting any Titans player this week.

Lowlights: Quentin Johnston vs. LV; Alec Pierce @ KC; Brain Thomas Jr. @ DEN; Xavier Worthy vs. IND; Caleb Douglas @ SF; Courtland Sutton vs. JAX.