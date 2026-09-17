Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NFL · 3 days ago

Steelers Drafted 10 Players in 2026 NFL Draft, One of Them Earned First Game Ball

Bo Marchionte, author

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

Rookie Gets Game for Stellar Special Teams Performance

The game ball is already home.

Not tossed in a duffel bag. Not sitting somewhere inside the Steelers facility. Robert Spears-Jennings knows exactly where the first tangible piece of his NFL career belongs.

“In my game room, for sure.”

That ball carries some weight.

Spears-Jennings made his NFL debut in Pittsburgh’s 20-13 win over Atlanta and finished with three combined tackles. But inside the Steelers locker room, his work on special teams earned something that doesn’t appear anywhere in the box score.

A game ball.

In his first NFL game.

“I feel like it was a dream come true,” Spears-Jennings said. “It’s always my dream to play an NFL game and first dream’s complete.”

There are rookies who arrive in the NFL and talk like they’ve been preparing for the moment their entire lives. Nothing surprised them. Everything slowed down. Business as usual.

Spears-Jennings actually sounded like a rookie.

He was nervous.

He went to bed the night before and, surprisingly enough, got a good night’s rest.

Then his internal alarm clock decided six in the morning was plenty.

“I slept pretty well,” Spears-Jennings said. “I woke up early though. I woke up pretty early, like six in the morning, off of nerves and ready to go.”

That might be the best description of an NFL debut there is.

Sleep fine. Wake up at six. Realize what day it is.

Then go play football.

Once Spears-Jennings arrived at the stadium, another little detail made everything different. He had played preseason football. He had already worn the Steelers uniform. He had already stepped onto an NFL field.

This wasn’t that.

“Probably just being out there with all the guys, all together,” Spears-Jennings said. “Because preseason, everybody’s out there, but a lot of people weren’t suited up. So having all the guys out there, I was like, okay.”

Then came the thought that probably separates dreaming about the NFL from actually belonging to it.

“So now what?” Spears-Jennings remembered thinking. “Like, I’m here now. Get the best of my opportunities.”

He did.

Three tackles. Special teams work worthy of recognition. A Steelers victory.

Then came the locker-room moment.

The seventh-round rookie was handed a game ball, and the room erupted for him.

“Just seeing those guys cheer me on gave me extra motivation,” Spears-Jennings said.

That’s the part worth remembering.

Not because a game ball guarantees anything about what comes next. It doesn’t.

But somewhere between waking up at six in the morning with nerves bouncing around his stomach and going home with that football, Spears-Jennings crossed one NFL dream off the list.

The next morning?

He woke up as a guy who had already played in one.

Earning a game ball for his efforts.

A pretty good start.

 

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 20 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Jacksonville Jaguars logo

JAX

+2.5

+122

O 45.5

Denver Broncos logo

DEN

-2.5

-144

U 45.5

Sep 20 4:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Las Vegas Raiders logo

LV

+6.5

+250

O 43.5

Los Angeles Chargers logo

LAC

-6.5

-310

U 43.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 5 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 5 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 5 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
NFL · 5 days ago
Rams Still Division Favorites Despite Week 1 Struggles
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
NFL · 5 days ago
Exploring NFC North Odds: Is It Still the Toughest Division?
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
NFL · 1 week ago
Justin Herbert Tipped for NFL MVP: A Bold Prediction
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
NFL · 1 week ago
Joe Burrow's Potential: Key to Bengals' Top NFL Offense
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook
NFL · 1 week ago
Predicting Team Performances: Patriots & Seahawks Outlook