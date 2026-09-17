Steelers Drafted 10 Players in 2026 NFL Draft, One of Them Earned First Game Ball

Rookie Gets Game for Stellar Special Teams Performance

The game ball is already home.

Not tossed in a duffel bag. Not sitting somewhere inside the Steelers facility. Robert Spears-Jennings knows exactly where the first tangible piece of his NFL career belongs.

“In my game room, for sure.”

That ball carries some weight.

Spears-Jennings made his NFL debut in Pittsburgh’s 20-13 win over Atlanta and finished with three combined tackles. But inside the Steelers locker room, his work on special teams earned something that doesn’t appear anywhere in the box score.

A game ball.

In his first NFL game.

“I feel like it was a dream come true,” Spears-Jennings said. “It’s always my dream to play an NFL game and first dream’s complete.”

There are rookies who arrive in the NFL and talk like they’ve been preparing for the moment their entire lives. Nothing surprised them. Everything slowed down. Business as usual.

Spears-Jennings actually sounded like a rookie.

He was nervous.

He went to bed the night before and, surprisingly enough, got a good night’s rest.

Then his internal alarm clock decided six in the morning was plenty.

“I slept pretty well,” Spears-Jennings said. “I woke up early though. I woke up pretty early, like six in the morning, off of nerves and ready to go.”

That might be the best description of an NFL debut there is.

Sleep fine. Wake up at six. Realize what day it is.

Then go play football.

Once Spears-Jennings arrived at the stadium, another little detail made everything different. He had played preseason football. He had already worn the Steelers uniform. He had already stepped onto an NFL field.

This wasn’t that.

“Probably just being out there with all the guys, all together,” Spears-Jennings said. “Because preseason, everybody’s out there, but a lot of people weren’t suited up. So having all the guys out there, I was like, okay.”

Then came the thought that probably separates dreaming about the NFL from actually belonging to it.

“So now what?” Spears-Jennings remembered thinking. “Like, I’m here now. Get the best of my opportunities.”

He did.

Three tackles. Special teams work worthy of recognition. A Steelers victory.

Then came the locker-room moment.

The seventh-round rookie was handed a game ball, and the room erupted for him.

“Just seeing those guys cheer me on gave me extra motivation,” Spears-Jennings said.

That’s the part worth remembering.

Not because a game ball guarantees anything about what comes next. It doesn’t.

But somewhere between waking up at six in the morning with nerves bouncing around his stomach and going home with that football, Spears-Jennings crossed one NFL dream off the list.

The next morning?

He woke up as a guy who had already played in one.

Earning a game ball for his efforts.

A pretty good start.