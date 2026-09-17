Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Defense/Kickers

Welcome back, readers! I am happy to return for a second year as The Sporting Tribune's fantasy football analyst. If you are new here, my mission is to help fantasy managers with any dilemmas or questions they may have through the course of the season to ultimately win their leagues. For the next 17 weeks, I will produce weekly fantasy content that will go over the waiver wire, rankings, and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em columns.

Being a fantasy manager often means having to make difficult roster decisions, but I aim to take some of the guesswork out of it with my Start 'Em and Sit 'Em column for every position. It goes without saying that I won't include obvious calls like "start Trey McBride" or "sit Tommy DeVito." Instead, I search for players that could be perceived as fringe that could propel your lineups for weekly wins.

As always, if you have any questions or don't see your players on here, feel free to follow me on Twitter (X) – @JamesNewell96 and send me a message, where I typically respond in a timely manner.

Start 'Em

Eagles Defense @ TEN (Projected FPTS – 8.3): The Eagles have a cupcake of a matchup this week against Cam Ward and a Titans offense that has struggled so far. Tennessee scored just 10 points and put up only 195 yards of total offense, while their O-line gave up three sacks. The Eagles' defense should have a field day on Sunday.

Buccaneers Defense vs. CLE (Projected FPTS – 8.2): The Buccaneers also have a fantastic matchup this week against a poorly run Browns offense that will have Deshaun Watson under center. Behind a shaky O-line, Watson was sacked five times, and the offense coughed up two turnovers. The Bucs should finish in the top three in fantasy points scored by a defense in Week Two.

49ers Defense vs. MIA (Projected FPTS – 8.2): The 49ers impressed a lot of people with their performance against the Rams last week. With a healthy Nick Bosa and Fred Warner, San Francisco held Matthew Stafford and company to just seven points and forced two takeaways. In Week Two, they'll square off against the Dolphins, who allowed the Raiders' defense to finish with 14 fantasy points. I'd expect the Niners' defense to finish with the highest fantasy point total this week.

Honorable Mentions: Chargers Defense vs. LV; Ravens Defense vs. NO; Seahawks Defense @ ARI; Panthers Defense @ ATL

Sit 'Em

Vikings Defense vs. CHI (Projected FPTS – 6.1): Despite pulling off a crazy comeback against the Packers last week, the Vikings' defense allowed Jordan Love to have a great day on the stat sheet. Now they'll take on the potential best offense in the league — Chicago's offense scored 59 points and finished with 552 yards of total offense in its win over the Panthers. Avoid Minnesota this week.

Broncos Defense vs. JAX (Projected FPTS – 6.5): The Broncos' defense was a huge letdown last week in their loss to the Chiefs, surrendering 31 points and nearly 400 yards of total offense. In Week Two, they have Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars offense on deck, who have been scorching opposing defenses since last season. Even with the home crowd behind them, I don't like the matchup and would look elsewhere this week.

Lions Defense @ BUF (Projected FPTS – 5.4): The Lions nearly let the Saints complete a 21-0 comeback victory in the second half. They finished with five fantasy points last week and will now face the Bills in the debut of their new stadium. Josh Allen and company are coming off an electric performance against the Texans in Houston, and if they could run over that defense, they'll do it to anybody else. Whatever you do, DO NOT START DETROIT!

Lowlights: Rams Defense vs. NYG; Texans Defense vs. CIN; Jaguars Defense @ DEN; Bills Defense vs. DET.

Kickers

Start ‘Em

Cameron Dicker vs. LV

Brandon Aubrey vs. WSH

Jason Myers @ ARI

Ka’ imi Fairbairn vs. CIN

Cam Little @ DEN

Evan McPherson @ HOU

Chris Boswell @ NE

Sit ‘Em

Ryan Fitzgerald @ ATL

Joey Slye vs. PHI

Nick Folk vs. CAR

Daniel Carlson @ BAL

Spencer Shrader @ KC

Riley Patterson @ SF

Andre Szmyt @ TB