Chargers vs. Raiders I preview, prediction and how to watch

Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) AT LA Chargers (0-1)

When: Sunday 1:05 pm

Where: SoFi Stadium

TV: CBS-2 (Los Angeles), CBS-8 (San Diego), Paramount/NFL+

Radio: Los Angeles: KYSR-FM (98.7), LA Spanish: Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM

Line: Chargers by -6.5

Notable injury designations:

Chargers: OUT: DB Elijah Molden (hamstring), OL Trey Pipkins (knee). Questionable: WR Ladd McConkey (rib), CB Deane Leonard (abdomen).

Raiders: OUT: CB Darien Porter (foot). Doubtful: TE Brock Bowers (knee). Questionable: QB Aidan O'Connell (NIR-Personal).

What's at stake? For the Chargers, they were embarrassed last week against the Cardinals. If they come out and beat the Raiders, it would be their first AFC West victory and first AFC win of the season. That could be huge, especially later in the year. Plus, they need to right the ship with what they are about to face after the Raiders game.

For the Raiders, starting 2-0 would be huge, especially because they would also start 2-0 in the AFC. Kubiak and his staff have Raider Nation hyped about the future, especially with rookie QB Fernando Mendoza waiting in the wings.

Los Angeles Chargers OLB Khalil Mack (52) looks on during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Darwin Walker – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers OLB Khalil Mack (52) looks on during an NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Who's better? Who knows. On paper, it is the Chargers because of the talent they have, especially at quarterback. But the team that showed up last Sunday isn't better than the Raiders. It just depends on which Chargers team shows up.

Matchup to watch: Chargers O-line vs. Raiders D-line. Look, the Chargers' interior offensive line was a problem last week, and Justin Herbert was pressured heavily against Arizona. If Maxx Crosby goes crazy, that is bad news for Herbert and the offense.

Chargers win if: Their offense looks like an NFL offense. This needs to be a game in which running back Omarion Hampton is a focal point. If he can have a big game against a defense that is weak against the run, the Chargers can win.

Fantasy sleeper: Oronde Gadsden. OC Mike McDaniel said he expects to use the second-year tight end more on Sunday, and he should because the Chargers need to use all of their weapons.

Prediction: I am confused about which Chargers team is going to show up. But here goes nothing.

Chargers 24, Raiders 19