Ranking the Best Available 18 NFL Free Agents Going Into Week 2

15. Kenny Moore II (CB)

Kenny Moore II Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

UFA 2025 Team: Colts

Colts Age: 31

31 Experience: 9 Years

One of the game's better true nickel corners, Moore spent his entire nine-year career in Indianapolis before a mutual split this offseason, and he arrives with the kind of production that should have prompted a quicker phone call — 21 career interceptions, four of them returned for scores, plus 11.5 sacks from the slot. Last year alone, Moore added 55 tackles, an interception returned for a touchdown, and two forced fumbles. Nickel corners now play close to starter snaps given how often defenses deploy five and six defensive backs, which makes Moore's continued availability, even at age 31, genuinely surprising. A contender wanting to shore up its slot could do far worse.