Rams eye Aaron Donald’s return as McVay looks to turn page on opener in Australia

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif.— Aaron Donald will practice this week and could play Monday night against the New York Giants, Rams coach Sean McVay said Thursday, as his team prepares to move forward from its season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Australia.

McVay stopped short of committing to Donald’s availability, saying the decision will depend on how the defensive lineman responds to practice and whether he feels ready to return to game action. With Myles Garrett recovering from knee surgery, Donald’s potential availability takes on added significance for the Rams’ defense.

“It’s more along the lines of, how does he feel?” McVay said. “He’s obviously chomping at the bit but I think for him, getting those reps in 11-on-11 settings.”

The Rams’ unusual opening schedule has limited those opportunities, McVay said. He hopes practices Thursday and Friday will provide the work Donald needs to assess his readiness.

“And if he says he’s ready to go, then we’ll be excited to see him rock,” McVay said.

Garrett’s surgery went well, according to McVay, who said the outside linebacker had already progressed from using crutches Wednesday to walking without them Thursday. Still, the coach cautioned against establishing a firm return date.

“We know that he’s going to miss those four weeks at a minimum and we’re not going to rush him back,” McVay said. “We want to make sure that he’s feeling good, he’s able to get out on the practice field, do all the things that are necessary for him to perform at a level that he’s been accustomed to.”

The Rams also entered Thursday’s practice with several other defensive injury concerns. Safety Kam Curl was set to be limited because of an ankle injury, while inside linebackers Omar Speights and Nate Landman were limited with hip and shoulder injuries, respectively. Safety Kamren Kinchens was not expected to practice because of a hamstring injury, and receiver Davante Adams had his scheduled rest day.

Beyond the injury report, McVay’s message centered on improving preparation and execution after an opener in which the Rams struggled to establish any offensive rhythm.

“I want to see us be present right now and move forward,” McVay said. “Let’s go prepare the right way. Let’s have great focus and concentration. Let’s have a great energy and an edge in which we prepare and compete with.”

That response will be tested against a Giants defense that impressed McVay in its opening-week victory. He pointed to the disruptive ability of outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux, Brian Burns and Abdul Carter, along with rookie inside linebacker Arvell Reese.

McVay said New York’s talent was complemented by a collective energy that stood out on film.

“I saw a defense that played with their hair on fire, played with a great energy, a great effort,” McVay said. “They were connected and it was impressive. They have really good players on all three levels of the defense and that was on display on Sunday night.”

For the Rams, meeting that challenge begins with sustaining possessions. McVay said the offense’s limited opportunities against San Francisco made it difficult to establish a sequence of plays or build momentum, particularly after a drive into scoring position in the second half ended without points.

He credited running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum for their work while noting that both would likely identify additional yards they could have gained. He also saw encouraging stretches of blocking from center Coleman Shelton, guards Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson, tackles Alaric Jackson and Warren McClendon Jr., and the tight ends.

Those individual moments, however, did not add up to a consistent offensive performance.

“Consistency is the truest measurement of performance,” McVay said. “We’re looking for consistency as an offense. How do we string good positive plays both in the run and the pass together? And that’s what good offenses do and that’s what we’re striving to do.”

Asked about quarterback Matthew Stafford’s performance in the opener, McVay expressed complete confidence in his ability to respond. He said the responsibility for improvement extended to the entire team, including the coaches.

“There’s nobody that I believe in more than him in terms of leading and playing the quarterback position,” McVay said.

For McVay, the next step is ensuring that the coaching staff provides clear direction and that the Rams carry their preparation into Monday night’s game. The opener offered plenty to correct, but he does not view it as a verdict on the season.

“That wasn’t a day that really any of us liked,” McVay said, “but hey, it’s not final and we’re looking forward to moving forward.”