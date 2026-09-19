Aaron Donald plans to return Monday as Rams look to rebound against Giants

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Aaron Donald is feeling like himself again, and the Rams could soon have him back where they need him most. After consecutive days of practice, Donald said Friday he plans to play against the New York Giants on Monday at SoFi Stadium, setting the stage for his return after two seasons away from football.

“That's the plan,” Donald said. “Two practices [this week]. We have another practice tomorrow and then we'll see. But I'm feeling good.”

Donald’s anticipated return comes as the Rams work to correct their season-opening performance against the San Francisco 49ers and adjust to the absence of outside linebacker Myles Garrett, who has been placed on injured reserve. While Donald expressed optimism about playing, defensive coordinator Chris Shula said the team would continue evaluating him through practice before determining his availability.

“It was nice to have him out there yesterday taking some reps,” Shula said. “We'll see how practice goes today and take it from there, but we're going to have a plan either way.”

For Donald, the biggest hurdle has been getting enough football work to feel comfortable returning to competition. He said the additional practices have helped him play more freely and regain the familiarity that was missing when he initially stepped back onto the field.

“Not playing football for two years and having really one full padded practice, I just wanted to get myself going again,” Donald said. “I'm feeling good so I know when I'm out there I can be where I need to be to try to help this team.”

Donald said the intention to play Monday reflects conversations with the team, adding that he feels considerably better with more practice behind him. He also sounded comfortable with a reduced workload, saying the Rams have enough talented players to rotate and keep him fresh throughout the season.

“My game plan is, however it's going to be, I'm going out go out there and play hard,” Donald said. “And when I need a break, tap out, let the next guy go out there and eat, and I'll be right back.”

Garrett’s absence delays the opportunity to see the two pass rushers together, but Donald said he does not feel additional pressure to compensate. He pointed to the players who have been carrying the defense during his retirement and expressed confidence in the group around him.

“I'm just one guy,” Donald said. “There are a lot of good football players out there that have been here for the last two years when I wasn't even playing football so we're going to be good and when he gets back, we'll be even better.”

Shula delivered a blunt assessment of the defense’s opener, spreading responsibility across the coaching staff and players. Improving effort, execution and the positions coaches put players in were all part of his message as the Rams turned their attention to New York.

“Obviously, just not good enough,” Shula said. “I think we can play harder. I think we can play better and we can execute better, really at all levels. We can also put them in better positions.”

With Garrett unavailable, Shula expressed confidence in outside linebackers Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson and Wesley Bailey alongside Byron Young. He singled out Stewart’s development, saying he trusts the second-year player in any situation, whether defending the run or rushing on an obvious passing down.

The Giants will test that group with quarterback Jaxson Dart’s mobility and an offense featuring wide receiver Malik Nabers, tight end Isaiah Likely and running back Cam Skattebo. Shula described a physical offense and said Dart appears more decisive and in greater command than he did as a rookie.

On offense, coordinator Nate Scheelhaase emphasized establishing a rhythm through the running game and early completions. The Rams showed stretches of efficient play against San Francisco, he said, but failed to sustain them over four quarters.

“It takes all 11,” Scheelhaase said. “We can have 10 guys doing a great job, one guy making a mistake and makes it tough on an offense.”

Scheelhaase praised Blake Corum’s explosiveness and Matthew Stafford’s steady approach following the loss. He also maintained confidence in the preparation behind the unsuccessful fourth-and-goal quarterback sneak in the opener, while acknowledging there are execution details to improve.

For Donald, Monday offers an opportunity to help the Rams move forward and to appreciate a return he said already feels surprisingly familiar. Being back around the team has made the two-year absence seem shorter, even as he recognizes what the moment means.

“I'm just going to take it all in, enjoy it, and try to give the fans something to cheer for and enjoy the game and try to come away with a win,” Donald said.