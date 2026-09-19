Puka Nacua questionable for Rams’ home opener; Aaron Donald expected to play

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Rams could be without Puka Nacua for their Monday night home opener, with coach Sean McVay saying Saturday that the wide receiver would miss practice and be listed as questionable as the team monitors his injury.

McVay initially identified Nacua’s injury as a hip issue before describing soreness in his groin that has affected his ability to reach full speed. He said the injury is separate from the psoas issue Nacua dealt with during training camp and that a decision on his availability remains pending.

“He’s got a little bit of soreness in that groin,” McVay said. “Being smart with him as a skill player. Whether or not he plays is to be determined and so we’ll see how he’s feeling, but he won’t practice today.”

Nacua participated in Thursday’s practice, but McVay said the receiver did not feel entirely like himself. That prompted the Rams to take a cautious approach over the following days as they prepared for their first game at SoFi Stadium this season.

“He felt good but didn’t feel totally like himself, his ability to be able to open up and really hit full speed,” McVay said. “So he had some soreness in there and so that’s why we’ve been smart with him the last couple days.”

The uncertainty surrounding Nacua comes as the Rams face another potential absence at receiver. Jordan Whittington is doubtful with a quadriceps injury, leaving Los Angeles preparing for the possibility of having both players unavailable Monday.

The Rams will also be without safety Kam Kinchens, whom McVay ruled out with a hamstring injury. Safety Kam Curl and inside linebacker Nate Landman were listed as limited for Saturday’s practice, while inside linebacker Omar Speights was listed as a full participant. McVay said the other players sitting out for rest would be ready for the game.

While Nacua’s status remains unsettled, McVay offered a more encouraging update on Aaron Donald, who is expected to play Monday following his return from retirement.

Donald said Friday that the plan was for him to play. Asked about that assessment, McVay left little room for doubt.

“If he said it, he’s going,” McVay said. “Whatever Aaron says, I support. He’s been awesome.”

Donald’s availability carries added significance with outside linebacker Myles Garrett on injured reserve. McVay reiterated that Garrett’s surgery went well and said the Rams look forward to his return, but Donald has already given the team a boost.

“He’s definitely provided a spark for us, and you can see there’s a lot of love that his teammates have for him and a lot of respect and admiration just by how he carries himself,” McVay said.

For McVay, Donald’s influence extends beyond his work on the field. The coach pointed to the veteran’s example and the attention he commands from teammates as qualities that can help the Rams navigate Garrett’s absence.

“When he speaks, everybody listens,” McVay said. “But more importantly like I was mentioning earlier, he just models the way.”

The Rams are eager to return to competition after their season-opening loss and an extended wait for another opportunity. Asked how long the stretch between games has felt, McVay answered, “An eternity.”

He said the focus is on applying what the team learned from the opener to its preparation, coaching and execution Monday night.

“Let’s go swing. Let’s go for it,” McVay said. “Let’s apply some of the things that we learned to try to be able to have a better outcome in terms of what we’re looking for, our style of play, the way we coach and things like that.”

Now in his 10th season, McVay said the anticipation of a home opener remains strong. The Rams will have to balance that excitement with uncertainty over Nacua’s availability as they finish preparing for Monday.

“SoFi is a great atmosphere and environment,” McVay said. “I love our fans, excited to hear them try to impact that game for us in a positive way.”