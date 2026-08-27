ESPN Predicts Best Landing Spots for the Top 6 Available NFL Free Agents

6) G Mekhi Becton, Los Angeles Chargers

Mekhi Becton Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

Position: OG

OG Previous Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Age: 26

Experience: 6 Years

Previous AAV: $10,000,000

Career Earnings: $30,843,608

$30,843,608 Market Value (Spotrac): $13,498,989

Best Team Fit: Philadelphia Eagles

Mekhi Becton returning to Philadelphia could be exactly what both sides need. The Eagles already know how to maximize Becton’s size and power, and bringing him back as a depth option would be a worthwhile gamble for one of the league’s best offensive lines. At his best, he still flashes starting-caliber traits.

“At his best, Becton has the size (6-foot-7, 364 pounds) and physical tools to overwhelm defenders.” — Matt Bowen

ESPN Free Agent Rankings