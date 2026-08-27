Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
SportsGrid on DIRECTV
SportsGrid on Samsung TV Plus
SportsGrid on Roku TV
SportsGrid on Amazon Prime Video
SportsGrid on FireTV
SportsGrid on LG Channels
SportsGrid on Vizio
SportsGrid on Xiaomi
SportsGrid on YouTube TV
SportsGrid on FuboTV
SportsGrid on Plex
SportsGrid on Sling Tv
SportsGrid on TCL
SportsGrid on FreeCast
SportsGrid on Stremium
SportsGrid on Free Live Sports
SportsGrid on YouTube
NFL · 10 minutes ago

Jerry Jones' next "big splash" faces reality check as Brian Urlacher doubts Cowboys can land Maxx Crosby

Muhammed Asif, author

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby remains the focal point of the NFL's trade rumor mill heading into the 2026 season.

Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the upcoming preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, but the superstar pass rusher has already been the subject of intense acquisition attempts from the Dallas Cowboys following a chaotic offseason cycle.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field before a game against Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Inglewood, California.
Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field before a game against Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field before a game against Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

It has been a different kind of offseason rollercoaster for Crosby.

On Wednesday, Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, speaking on Inside Football, talked about Dallas’ ability to pull off such a massive acquisition.

"Maxx Crosby. If you're going to keep making big splashes, I mean, I have no idea how they would ever make that happen,” Urlacher said. “Jerry Jones does, but I have no idea how they could make that happen. But, I mean, he's the only guy, I mean, that could… in my opinion that would change, they could even possibly get".

Jerry Jones did not simply give up on his pursuit of the Raiders' Maxx Crosby

During March 2026, the Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round selections.

The deal collapsed when Crosby failed his physical due to a lingering knee injury. The failed physical kept Crosby in Las Vegas. The Raiders subsequently decided to mend their relationship with him, though.

But the upshot was that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that Dallas did not simply give up on their pursuit of the Raiders' defensive anchor.

“We did not walk away, that’s about all there is to say,” Jones said in his opening training camp press conference. “We had understood his injury well. He is such a Raider, and we shouldn’t be having this kind of discussion.”

Analyst Bryan Broaddus for 105.3 The FAN said that a potential trade to acquire Crosby could cost as much as a first-round draft pick and Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens.

Dallas still has quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Trading Pickens would leave Prescott without an elite receiving duo.

The Cowboys eventually signed Rashan Gary and later signed veteran legend Von Miller.

Crosby is very much still a candidate for a trade blockbuster; let’s see what the future holds for the star.

More Las Vegas Raiders Update:

undefined Game Odds
Fanduel Sportsbook
Aug 27 7:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Pittsburgh Steelers logo

PIT

+3.5

+132

O 34.5

Buffalo Bills logo

BUF

-3.5

-156

U 34.5

Aug 27 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
New England Patriots logo

NE

-2.5

-142

O 35.5

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

+2.5

+120

U 35.5

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 4 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 4 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 4 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 4 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 4 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Chargers' Performance Concerns & Denver's Playoff Odds
NFL · 2 days ago
Chargers' Performance Concerns & Denver's Playoff Odds
AFC North Analysis: Stability and Predictions for 2026
NFL · 2 days ago
AFC North Analysis: Stability and Predictions for 2026
Top NFL Dark Horse Picks for Super Bowl Contenders
NFL · 3 days ago
Top NFL Dark Horse Picks for Super Bowl Contenders
The Way-Too-Early Rams 53-Man Roster: Offense
NFL · 5 days ago
The Way-Too-Early Rams 53-Man Roster: Offense
Rams' Upcoming 2026 Season & Super Bowl Betting Odds
NFL · 5 days ago
Rams' Upcoming 2026 Season & Super Bowl Betting Odds