Jerry Jones' next "big splash" faces reality check as Brian Urlacher doubts Cowboys can land Maxx Crosby

All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby remains the focal point of the NFL's trade rumor mill heading into the 2026 season.

Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders are preparing for the upcoming preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers, but the superstar pass rusher has already been the subject of intense acquisition attempts from the Dallas Cowboys following a chaotic offseason cycle.

Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field before a game against Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field before a game against Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

It has been a different kind of offseason rollercoaster for Crosby.

On Wednesday, Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher, speaking on Inside Football, talked about Dallas’ ability to pull off such a massive acquisition.

"Maxx Crosby. If you're going to keep making big splashes, I mean, I have no idea how they would ever make that happen,” Urlacher said. “Jerry Jones does, but I have no idea how they could make that happen. But, I mean, he's the only guy, I mean, that could… in my opinion that would change, they could even possibly get".

Jerry Jones did not simply give up on his pursuit of the Raiders' Maxx Crosby

During March 2026, the Raiders agreed to trade Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for two first-round selections.

The deal collapsed when Crosby failed his physical due to a lingering knee injury. The failed physical kept Crosby in Las Vegas. The Raiders subsequently decided to mend their relationship with him, though.

But the upshot was that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made it clear that Dallas did not simply give up on their pursuit of the Raiders' defensive anchor.

“We did not walk away, that’s about all there is to say,” Jones said in his opening training camp press conference. “We had understood his injury well. He is such a Raider, and we shouldn’t be having this kind of discussion.”

Analyst Bryan Broaddus for 105.3 The FAN said that a potential trade to acquire Crosby could cost as much as a first-round draft pick and Pro Bowl wide receiver George Pickens.

Dallas still has quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Trading Pickens would leave Prescott without an elite receiving duo.

The Cowboys eventually signed Rashan Gary and later signed veteran legend Von Miller.

Crosby is very much still a candidate for a trade blockbuster; let’s see what the future holds for the star.

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