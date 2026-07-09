ESPN Ranks the Top 14 NFL Best Available Free Agents Right Now

Joey Bosa Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- Position: DE
- Previous Team: Buffalo Bills
- Age: 30
- Experience: 10 Years
- Previous AAV: $12,610,000
- Career Earnings: $156,100,402
- Market Value (Spotrac): $13,738,744
ESPN Free Agent Rankings
- Previous Rank: 4
- Overall ESPN Free Agent Rank: 35
- ESPN Position Rank: 6
Joey Bosa continues to flash game-wrecking ability off the edge, even if consistency has wavered due to injuries. His disruptive presence is evident with 5 sacks, 17 tackles, and 5 forced fumbles, making him a high-upside addition for contenders.
2025 Season NFL Stats
- 5 sacks
- 17 tackles
- 5 forced fumbles