Countdown to Latrobe: PFF Metrics Reveal Steelers Safety Trio

Countdown to Latrobe: Steelers PFF Unstable Metrics

Countdown to Latrobe

July 8 - Safeties

July 9 - Offensive Line

July 10 - Defensive Line

July 11 - Cornerbacks

July 12 - Linebackers

July 13 - Running Backs

July 14 - Tight Ends

July 15 - Wide Receivers

July 16 - Quarterbacks

July 17 - Specialists (K, P, LS)

July 18 - Final 53-Man Thoughts

Training camp is where reputations are challenged and jobs are won. Every summer, a handful of players emerge from relative obscurity, veterans reinvent themselves, and position battles reshape the depth chart before Week 1 ever arrives.

Over the next several weeks, we'll break down the projected Steelers starters one position at a time using PFF's IQ Stable/Unstable metrics, traditional production, film study and NFL scouting principles.

The objective isn't simply to tell you who is starting.

It's to explain why.

Each day we'll examine the traits that consistently translate to winning football, identify areas where players remain volatile, and discuss how those strengths and weaknesses fit into Mike McCarthy's vision for the 2026 Steelers.

Some metrics will confirm what the eye already sees.

Others may challenge long-held opinions.

That's the beauty of football. One statistic never tells the entire story, but when paired with film and context, it helps paint a much clearer picture.

Our countdown begins in the secondary with one of the Steelers' deepest position groups. Jaquan Brisker, DeShon Elliott and Jalen Ramsey each bring a different skill set, giving Pittsburgh flexibility few teams possess.

Ourlads.com has Brisker and Elliott as the starting safeties with Ramsey starting at nickelback.