Countdown to Latrobe: PFF Metrics Reveal Steelers Safety Trio

Elliott PFF Unstable Metrics
- 97th percentile on plays lasting over three seconds is an elite stability trait.
- 72nd percentile tackling stability reflects dependable finishing.
- 38th percentile in single coverage points to limitations in man assignments.
- 22nd percentile in zone coverage indicates inconsistency reading route concepts.
- 25th percentile passer rating allowed suggests coverage remains the biggest area for improvement.
At first glance, DeShon Elliott's profile is uneven. Four of his six stability metrics fall below the 40th percentile, suggesting that much of his coverage production can fluctuate based on scheme, assignment and game situation. That doesn't necessarily make him a bad player it means his strengths are more role-dependent than some of the league's elite safeties.
The outlier is impossible to miss.
His 97th percentile on coverage snaps lasting longer than three seconds is exceptional. When the initial play breaks down and quarterbacks are forced to improvise, Elliott consistently stays connected to receivers and maintains discipline. Those are the "scramble drill" plays that often become explosive gains, yet Elliott has repeatedly shown the ability to survive them.
The rest of the profile paints a different picture.
A 38th percentile in single coverage, 22nd percentile in zone (ZUT) and 25th percentile in passer rating allowed suggest he isn't the safety you want living on an island or carrying the burden of disguising complex coverage concepts. He's far more effective when he's allowed to play downhill, trigger against the run and attack the football rather than serving as a true coverage specialist.
The 72nd percentile tackling stability is another positive. Elliott has consistently been a reliable finisher, something every defense values from its strong safety.
Elliott wins with instincts, toughness and physicality, not elite coverage versatility. His profile says he's best deployed close to the line of scrimmage, where he can fit the run, blitz and clean up underneath throws.
If you ask him to consistently erase receivers in man coverage or quarterback an intricate zone structure, the numbers suggest you'll get more inconsistency.