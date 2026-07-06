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NFL · 19 minutes ago

Yahoo! Sports Ranks the Top 20 Fantasy Football Quarterbacks For 2026

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
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Final
Mets -108, O 8.5
NYM

NYM

10

ATL

ATL

9

Final
Pirates +120, O 10
PIT

PIT

11

WSH

WSH

5

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