Chris Simms Ranks the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now

Let's Hear From You! Who is the Best QB in the National Football League?

Join the Chris Simms Top 10 QB Debate

The top 10 quarterbacks of the 2026 countdown are officially locked in, and the tape-study conclusions are set to trigger a massive wave of offseason gridiron arguments.

Which ranking stance taken by Chris Simms represents absolute film-study mastery, and who is ranked completely over their head?

The Mahomes Disrespect: Is ranking a certified legend like Patrick Mahomes down at No. 4 an absolute football crime, or is the tape correct that Allen, Burrow, and Jackson put superior independent traits on film last season?

The Sophomore Takeover: Do you agree with Simms jumping ascending talents like Caleb Williams , Drake Maye , and Jayden Daniels completely ahead of proven veteran mainstays like Dak Prescott and Trevor Lawrence?

The Baker Validation: Has Baker Mayfield finally earned his absolute flowers by securing a permanent spot inside the top-10 boundary, or is his placement a mirage?

The Mountaintop Cheat Code: Is Josh Allen the definitive, undisputed top force in the NFL right now, or should Joe Burrow's precise anticipation claim the No. 1 mantle?

Sound off in the comments section below: Which specific signal-caller on this top 10 board is a certified lock to deliver a Super Bowl, and who is completely overrated?