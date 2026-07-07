Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks For 2026

1) Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen Player Profile

Height: 6’5”

6’5” Weight: 237 lbs

237 lbs Team: Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills College: Wyoming

Earning the top spot requires a mix of regular-season consistency, playoff production, and pure physical dominance. Josh Allen has evolved into a devastating dual-threat powerhouse who has outplayed every other peer in the league over the last two years.

Colin Cowherd's Take: "He's been very good in the playoffs. He's won 70% of his games with a defensive head coach that most of you didn't like. Seven straight years with 10-plus wins. I'm sorry folks, he's been better than (Patrick) Mahomes two straight years."

Josh Allen 2025 Stats

Completions: 319

319 Passing Yards: 3,668

3,668 Yards Per Pass: 8.0

8.0 Passing Touchdowns: 25

25 Interceptions: 10

10 Sacks: 40

Josh Allen Player Props