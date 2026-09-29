McVay takes blame for Rams’ offensive struggles after loss to Broncos

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Sean McVay spent Monday looking back at the opportunities the Rams squandered in their Sunday night loss to the Denver Broncos, beginning with the play calls he wishes he could have back.

The Rams let a 16-0 halftime lead slip away, and while a late defensive pass interference penalty drew scrutiny, McVay declined to blame the officiating for a game he believed his team had ample chances to win. As the Rams began preparing for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia, their coach focused on an offense that failed to build on its early control.

“I’m not going to play the victim card,” McVay said. “It doesn’t really matter. It is what it is. That was the call that was made. There were a lot of opportunities that we had to be able to close the door on that game.”

McVay was particularly critical of his decisions on the Rams’ opening possession of the second half. A three-yard run was followed by an incomplete pass and a third-and-seven against a defensive look he said his play call did not adequately address.

“That first sequence is on nobody else other than me,” McVay said.

Penalties disrupted the next possession, and the Rams’ comfortable lead soon disappeared. McVay said the opening half had included missed opportunities as well, with a delay penalty and a holding call contributing to drives ending in field goals instead of touchdowns.

“To only be up 16-0 at the half, it felt like we’d left a lot of points out there for a lot of different reasons,” McVay said.

The Rams still had opportunities to recover. A takeaway by cornerback Josh Wallace led to a field goal, and the offense responded to a subsequent turnover with a touchdown drive. But those responses did not erase McVay’s frustration with the possessions that allowed Denver back into the game.

“The first couple of sequences, I’m kicking myself because I didn’t put our guys in good enough spots,” McVay said. “I’ll never run away from that. That’s the kind of stuff that makes you sick. I’m just excited to go back to work to figure out how the hell to do a better job for our group.”

McVay defended Wallace’s technique on the late pass interference call, saying he would not offer additional coaching points on how the cornerback played the snap. He said Monday that he had not yet heard back from the league about the play, explaining that the purpose of seeking clarification was to help the coaching staff teach players how the rules are being enforced.

The Rams also emerged from Denver with additional injury concerns. Cornerback Jaylen Watson dislocated his shoulder and will probably miss the Philadelphia game, McVay said, although injured reserve is not currently under consideration.

“We’ll see if we can get him strengthened and harness it,” McVay said. “It’s something that he’s dealt with before, but it’s not something that we’ve discussed IR.”

Tight end Terrance Ferguson suffered a medial ankle sprain, and McVay said he expected him to miss Sunday’s game. Colby Parkinson avoided a setback with his knee injury but sustained an AC sprain in his shoulder. His availability will become clearer as the week progresses.

There was more encouraging news regarding wide receiver Puka Nacua. McVay said Nacua had a good workout before the Denver game and expressed optimism about his chances of returning against the Eagles.

“We’ll continue to see, but if he is able to progress the way that we hope, there’s optimism that he’ll be able to play this week,” McVay said.

Asked about a report suggesting Nacua’s injury could eventually require surgery if it worsened, McVay said that would be new information to him. He reiterated that Nacua was progressing toward a possible return this week. McVay also said Myles Garrett was making progress but declined to provide a recovery timetable.

Despite the loss, McVay highlighted several performances he hopes the Rams can build upon. He praised running back Kyren Williams for his production, energy and contributions in the passing game, particularly during a late two-minute drive that kept the Rams’ chances alive.

“He was one of those guys that gave us a chance,” McVay said. “I love that guy and everything he’s about and want to continue to have him be a focal point of what we’re doing moving forward.”

McVay also praised receiver Konata Mumpfield’s route running and growing confidence, along with kicker Harrison Mevis, who made all four field-goal attempts and both extra points. Mevis connected from 68 yards during pregame warmups, McVay said, reinforcing the coach’s confidence in his range.

McVay opened Monday’s availability by apologizing for a timing misunderstanding that resulted in some reporters missing his postgame news conference. He said he had not intended to leave questions unanswered and acknowledged his responsibility to address the media after wins and losses.

His broader message Monday was that accountability must produce improvement. While pleased with the Rams’ toughness and their response to adversity, McVay said the next step is translating those qualities into better execution.

“I see better than I hear, and talk is cheap,” McVay said. “I want us to be able to move forward the right way, go back to work, be solution-oriented.”

The Sporting Tribune's Timothy Parker and Mykell Mathieu contributed to this report.