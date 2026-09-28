Stephen A. Smith Puts Five Big NFL Questions to Commissioner Roger Goodell

NFL: Minority Coaching

Minority Coaching Hires

Stephen A.’s question: “There were 10 openings. One minority was hired, if I remember correctly. How much of a concern was that for you when that transpired last season?”

Goodell: “We don’t dictate hiring. What we do is try to make sure that the policies are followed so that we’re looking to try to, in the broadest possible way, to look at diverse slates of candidates.”

Buy or sell: Sell. He can enforce the interview process, but that answer stops at the process. One hire from 10 openings demands scrutiny of who gets a genuine shot once the interviews end.