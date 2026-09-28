Stephen A. Smith Puts Five Big NFL Questions to Commissioner Roger Goodell

International expansion
Stephen A.’s question: “How plausible is that? How soon do you see that transpiring, particularly in Europe, in terms of potentially adding another NFL team?”
Goodell: “Eventually, if we continue to grow the way we’ve been growing, you know, I can see an international franchise. I don’t know what the time frame is, but we’re not rushing that.”
Buy or sell: Buy. He sees a franchise as the prize, but offers no date or market. Games abroad can test demand. They cannot prove that a city can sustain an NFL team every week.