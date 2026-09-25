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NFL · 10 minutes ago

Chargers vs. Bills preview, prediction and how to watch

Fernando Ramirez, author

Fernando Ramirez

Host · Writer

LA Chargers (0-2) AT Buffalo Bills (2-0)

When: Sunday 10:00 am

Where: Highmark Stadium

TV: Fox-11 (Los Angeles), Fox-5 (San Diego), Paramount/NFL+  

Radio: Los Angeles: KYSR-FM (98.7), LA Spanish: Latino Mix 103.9/89.3 FM

Line: Bills by -7.0

Notable injury designations: 

Chargers: OUT: DB Elijah Molden (hamstring), OL Trey Pipkins (knee), OL Kayode Awosika (fibula), WR Brenen Thompson (quad), DL Dalvin Tomlinson (hamstring). Questionable: CB Rodney Shelley (hamstring), QB Trey Lance (groin).

Bills: OUT: DB Jordan Hancock (hamstring), DL TJ San ders (illness). Questionable: G Ar’maj Reed-Adams (elbow), DL Ed Oliver (hip), WR DJ Moore (shoulder), WR Keon Coleman (ankle).

What's at stake? For the Chargers, it is about not continuing down the rabbit hole they find themselves in. They need to show some consistent life on offense, prove they can stop teams on defense and generate some danger on special teams. They need to show that this isn't a mess in Year 3 of Harbaugh.

For the Bills, it is about continuing to show they are serious about finally making a Super Bowl run this season. They need the No. 1 seed, so a win would move them to 2-0 in the AFC and 3-0 overall.

Who's better? Bills. By far. This isn't even a competition right now. The identity of their offense is Josh Allen. The identity of their defense is trying to hold opponents to fewer points than Allen and the offense score.

Matchup to watch: Chargers D-line vs. Bills O-line. Can the Chargers' pass rush generate enough pressure to disrupt Josh Allen while also helping stop the run? If not, it may be a long day for the Chargers' defense.

Chargers win if: Their offense looks like an NFL offense. Yes, this is the second week in a row putting this here. Their offense looks like a unit that just started learning the system the week of the game. They need to continue establishing the run with Omarion Hampton and finally find some consistency offensively.

Fantasy sleeper: Ladd McConkey. The Bills have struggled against the pass, so if McConkey is fully healthy, expect him to have a big game. Why? Because the Chargers desperately need it.

Prediction: Nothing confusing about this week.

Bills 34, Chargers 19

NFL Game Odds
NFL
Fanduel Sportsbook
Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Kansas City Chiefs logo

KC

-10.5

-719

O 45.5

Miami Dolphins logo

MIA

+10.5

+520

U 45.5

Sep 27 1:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
Carolina Panthers logo

CAR

-2.5

-142

O 41.5

Cleveland Browns logo

CLE

+2.5

+120

U 41.5

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