Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell mourns loss of father, Jim

Quarterback Aidan O’Connell was absent for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Initially cited as a personal matter while he was away from the team facility, O’Connell took to social media on Thursday to share the heartbreaking reason.

In an Instagram post, O’Connell announced that his father, Jim O’Connell, has passed away. Paying tribute to his father, he stated that his family is grieving this profound loss and requested prayers from everyone.

“It is with immense sadness that I share the passing of my Dad, Jim,” O’Connell wrote.

“My Dad was a gift to me and to so many others. All who were fortunate enough to know him can testify to the great man he was. He impacted countless lives, and those who knew him were better for it.

“My family and I are heartbroken by this loss, and we are relying on the Lord for comfort and peace. We are incredibly thankful for the prayers, kindness, and support that have surrounded our family during this difficult time. We ask for continued prayers as we grieve, remember, and honor my Dad’s life and the impact he had.

“Saying goodbye to him has been incredibly difficult for all of us. But we are holding tightly to the promises of Scripture and trusting that Dad is at peace, finally and forever.

“We echo the Heidelberg Catechism: “My only comfort in life and death is that I am not my own, but belong—body and soul, in life and in death—to my faithful Savior, Jesus Christ.”

“Rest in peace, Dad. We love you and will miss you more than words can say.”

The O’Connell family has endured significant heartbreak before. In 2020, his mother was involved in a severe car accident, and in November 2022, he lost his 27-year-old older brother, Sean, due to cardiac issues.

Following this news, teammates and rival players alike, including Maxx Crosby, Brock Bowers, and Jarrett Stidham, took to social media to share their support, writing:

Crosby in comments, "I love you brother. "

Tight end Brock Bowers wrote, "Love you brother. Praying for you guys"

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham wrote, "Praying for you and the family brother "

Entering his fourth season with the Raiders, O’Connell is currently third on the depth chart behind Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza.