Predictions for 2025 NFL Draft All 32 First Round Picks: Sophomore Jump or Slump?

No. 26 Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce Jr.
James Pearce Jr. Player Profile
- Position: Linebacker
- Team: Atlanta Falcons
No. 26 Atlanta Falcons: James Pearce Jr.
- Jump = noticeable improvement, breakout potential, expanded role.
- Slump = regression, disappointment, added pressure, declining production.
- Stump / Same / Hold Steady = fantastic rookie season, roughly the same player, similar production
James Pearce Jr. Measurables
- Height: 6’5 ¼”
- Weight: 245 lbs.
- Arm: 32 ¾”
- Hand: 10”
2026 Predictions - JUMP
Ten-and-a-half sacks. Enough said. Atlanta has desperately searched for a consistent pass rusher, and Pearce looks capable of ending that search. It’s the most rookie sacks since Micah Parsons at 13, so that shows the company Pearce Jr. is in. Teammate Jalon Walker enters year two as well and the young duo is poised for improvement. While 10.5 sacks are hard to come by, expect a gradual climb up for Pearce Jr..